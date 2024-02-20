In the third episode of the new Love Letters podcast season, we explore the idea that the best person to set you up in a relationship might just be someone who knows exactly what it’s like to date you.

But in time, Michael and Alessandra discovered that they were better as good friends. And what do good friends do? They help you find true love.

Michael and Alessandra were both single, bored, and lonely when they got together in mid-2020. It was the height of the pandemic; everyone craved companionship. They workshopped jokes together — Michael is a comedian — and they watched a lot of the Muppets. You know, typical pandemic stuff.

We’re not talking about the toxic ex, or someone from a prior relationship whom you think about with tearful resentment. (Those are in the past for a reason.)

But what about those relationships that just happen to lose their spark naturally? No hard feelings. What about those exes you’re still friendly with — who are still in your lives because you care about each other. Who better to vouch for you as a catch?

All of like the reasons that Michael and I weren’t a good match and we were great platonically, she had. That therefore makes makes their connection even stronger.

Alessandra and Michael broke up because they both felt like their relationship wasn’t it. “You know we’re not going to get married, right?” she said to him one night. “Oh, I know,” he replied.

Several months later, late one night at her friend Zoé's place in Barcelona, a lightbulb went off for Alessandra. And this is where her scheming began.

Hear how her plans played out by listening to “The Puppetmaster” wherever you get your podcasts. This season of the Love Letters podcast is all about relationship help and where people find it.

Maddie Mortell can be reached at maddie.mortell@globe.com. Follow her @maddiemortell.