Recipe: Make weeknight dinner a breeze with this sheet-pan salmon, leeks, and potatoes

Sheet pan suppers, like this salmon with leeks and potatoes, make weeknight cooking easy. For convenience, cook everything on the same pan, but in stages. Give the small potatoes a head start, and when they start to soften, add the leeks and a thinly sliced lemon (if you can find Meyer lemon, it's a nice touch here). As the potatoes turn golden in a hot oven, the leeks soften, sweeten, and gently caramelize. Finally, you'll turn the oven temperature down, nestle the salmon in the pan, and cook it just until the flesh is done but still juicy. Leeks can be sandy, so make the extra effort to rinse them well. To do this, trim them at both ends and cut off the tough green stalk. Halve them lengthwise, and fan out the leaves under a cold tap. Once the grit has been removed, slice the leeks thinly. Salmon often has pin bones, which are small but annoying. Run your fingers along the surface of the salmon, generally along the center of the fillet, to locate them; pull them out with tweezers or needle nose pliers (or ask the fishmonger to remove them). Cook the salmon just until it reaches 145 degrees; any longer and it can turn dry.

Serves 4

1 pound baby potatoes, such as fingerlings, red, or small golden potatoes, halved 4 tablespoons olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 3 large leeks 1 Meyer lemon or regular lemon, trimmed at both ends and thinly sliced 1½ pounds skinless, boneless salmon, cut into 4 even pieces 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread in one layer and roast for 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, trim the tough green stalks and root ends on the leeks; discard or save for stock. Halve the leeks lengthwise and fan the layers under cold running water to remove sand or grit. Slice them thinly.

4. Remove the sheet pan from the oven. Spread the leeks and lemon slices around the potatoes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Continue roasting for 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and lightly caramelized.

5. Turn the oven temperature down to 375 degrees.

6. Push the vegetables aside to make 4 spaces for the salmon. Set them skin side down. Brush with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the fish registers 145 degrees.