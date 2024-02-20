Recipe: In the middle of a dreary winter, this sunny, sliced orange salad will brighten the table

5. Divide the orange slices among 4 salad plates, arranging them so the different colors are separate. Spoon the warm oil, spices, and onions on top. Garnish with capers and mint leaves, and sprinkle with coarse sea salt.

While the natural world is the dullest brown and dreariest gray of winter, fresh citruses, shipped in from a sunny, tropical climate, provide a delicious relief. For the prettiest presentation of this orange salad, choose Navels in a variety of colors, such as scarlet (Blood oranges), red (Cara Cara), or regular orange fruits. Use a sharp paring knife to remove the rind, including the bitter white pith, and slice them into rounds. In this savory salad, warm spices, vinegar, capers, and fresh mint highlight the sweetness of the fruit and add some contrast. It's a simple salad, ideal for a first course, bright enough to add warmth to the table.

Serves 4 as an appetizer

½ small red onion, very thinly sliced 4 tablespoons olive oil ½ teaspoon whole fennel seed ½ teaspoon whole coriander seed ½ teaspoon ground black pepper Pinch of crushed red pepper 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 4 Navel oranges, such as Blood oranges, Cara Cara, or regular orange Navels 2 tablespoons capers ¼ cup fresh mnint leaves Coarse sea salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the onion with enough ice water to just cover it. Set aside for 10 minutes to crisp. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

2. In a small skillet over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the fennel seed, coriander seed, black pepper, and red pepper. Toast for a few seconds until the spices are aromatic. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil with sherry vinegar to the bowl. Pour in the warm oil and spices. Stir well.

4. With a sharp, paring knife, remove the rind and pith from the oranges. Slice them into rounds.