Recipe: Whir broccoli pesto and toss with orecchiette, a pasta shape that holds sauce in ear-shaped cups

The pesto here, made with broccoli florets and stems, is a thick puree mixed with toasted walnuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. After making it in a food processor, thin it with a little water from cooking pasta and it becomes a creamy sauce. Orecchiette works well because the little ear shapes hold the pesto in their cups. You can get a similar effect with other short pasta such as penne, mezzi rigatoni, campanelle, and cavatappi.

Serves 4

¼ cup walnuts ¾ pound broccoli (stalks and florets) ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and more to taste 1 clove garlic, halved ⅓ packed cup fresh basil leaves Black pepper, to taste ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste 6 tablespoons olive oil 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan 1 pound orecchiette or other short pasta ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. In a dry heavy-based skillet, toast the walnuts, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until they are aromatic. Tip the nuts onto a plate and set aside to cool.

2. Trim a slice off the ends of the broccoli stalks. With a vegetable peeler, peel the lower part of the stalks to remove the tough outer layer. Cut the stalks into 1-inch pieces. Cut the florets in half lengthwise if they are large.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli and simmer for about 5 minutes, or until just tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the broccoli to a bowl. Cool for 5 minutes. (Lower the heat under the pot of water to medium-low to keep the water at a simmer.)

4. Remove 1 cup of broccoli florets for garnish. Chop them into 1-inch pieces.

5. In a food processor work the garlic and walnuts until finely ground. Add the remaining cooked broccoli. Pulse until the broccoli is finely chopped. Scrape down the bowl as needed.

6. Add the basil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pinch of black pepper, and crushed red pepper. Pulse until combined. Add the oil and pulse until the pesto is a thick paste. Add 1/4 cup of the Parmesan and pulse to blend it.

7. Turn up the heat under the pot of simmering water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until it is firm but still has some bite. Just before the pasta is done, dip a heatproof measuring cup into the pasta water to remove 1 cup. Drain the pasta in a colander; do not rinse it.

8. Return the pasta to the pot. Add the broccoli pesto and heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the pesto thoroughly coats the pasta. Add 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water and stir well. Keep stirring, adding more water, as needed, to create a creamy sauce. Taste for seasoning. Add more salt and red pepper, if you like.