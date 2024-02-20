Quicker, simpler version of Eggs Florentine cooks in a skillet

5. Transfer spinach, cream, and 2 eggs to each of 2 shallow plates. Sprinkle with salt and Maras or Aleppo pepper or sweet paprika.

Serves 2

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large shallot, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 5 ounces baby spinach (4 packed cups) ½ cup heavy cream 4 eggs, each open in a small cup ½ teaspoon Maras or Aleppo pepper or sweet paprika (for garnish)

1. In a 9-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the shallot with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until the shallots soften.

2. Add the spinach in batches to the skillet, letting each batch wilt before adding another. It will seem like the skillet is too small, but the spinach will collapse into a small mound.

3. Spread the spinach out in the pan. Pour in the cream but do not stir. Bring the cream to a boil. Lower the heat to medium. Make 4 indentations in the spinach with the back of a spoon. Add 1 egg to each indentation.

4. Cover the pan and cook over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes (the cream should barely bubble), or until the whites are just opaque. The eggs will continue to cook in the heat of the pan.