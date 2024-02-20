Two new gins from The Botanist

One of those distillers is The Botanist , which began experimenting with gin in 2010 on Islay, a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. Islay should be known to Scotch drinkers as the home of some of the best single malts in the world, including Laphroaig, Lagavulin, and Ardbeg, which have a smoky character derived from local peat. Islay is one of five whiskey-making regions in Scotland whose identity is protected by law.

Gin is divisive, though it’s also not a monolith, with a wide range of flavor profiles even among the traditional brands. Like every spirit in the last couple of decades, gin is also undergoing a renaissance, with creative distillers riffing off tradition to create new bottlings.

There’s a Dave Matthews lyric that starts, “I like most liquor but I don’t like gin,” and among spirits drinkers, I know there seems to be some truth to that.

Scotch whisky drinkers may also be familiar with Bruichladdich, a 19th-century Islay distillery that revived itself in 2001 and, since it did not have aged vintages to sell, got creative with younger whiskies before eventually offering aged varieties. Steeped in all of the traditions above, The Botanist gins are made at Bruichladdich Distillery.

The Botanist’s head distiller, Adam Hannett, says making a gin on the island was about continuing the exploration of terroir.

“We have centuries of experience making whisky, so in the early 2000s we turned our attention to the idea of creating a white spirit that would capture the essence of Islay,” says Hannett.

The Botanist’s gin is distilled from a 100 percent wheat neutral grain spirit and infused with 22 botanicals, the core nine of which include juniper, coriander, and cassia, sometimes referred to as true cinnamon. No one of these flavors or aromas stands out, though what might is the liquid’s viscosity, which is more robust than many gins.

“You get sweet flavors, you get earthy notes, you get the freshness of green herbs,” says Hannett. “What we hear played back to us time and time again is that people who normally don’t like gin love The Botanist, and I think that’s a testament to its balance. It’s very approachable.”

The Botanist’s new Islay cask-matured gins are even more experimental. The distillery has chosen to refer to the two new gins as “rested” and “aged” — taking inspiration from the reposado and añejo tequila classifications.

“The cask-aged gin category seems to be gathering momentum over the last few years, but we noticed that there is no real classification,” says Hannett. “A gin could have been in cask for a day or a year or anything in between, which can be confusing for consumers. We wanted to set up some definitions that would help them have the confidence to explore and enjoy the category.”

The Botanist’s rested gin is a cuvée of 16 different casks, rested for a minimum of six months. The aged gin is a blend of six casks, aged for a minimum of three years. Hannett describes the former as a ”vibrant gin with a beautiful blush color and subtle cask influence,” while the latter is “more closely related to darker spirits, but still retains that gin freshness at its heart.”

How do you drink an aged gin? Much in the same way you’d drink whisky or tequila: neat or on the rocks, to start. You could also mix either of these cask-aged gins into a cocktail like a Negroni.

The Botanist’s Islay cask matured gins launched globally for the first time this month.

