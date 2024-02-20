Here’s what’s growing in greenhouses in the winter

Many farmers begin their field crops by growing vegetables and flowers straight from seeds in their greenhouses this time of year. Inside the greenhouses, they also grow vegetable plants for retail and wholesale customers. For years, we purchased small vegetable plants, such as squash, beans, and kale, from local farms, which we sold to eager home gardeners in spring.

In the depths of winter, when local farm beds rest under layers of snow and ice, we like to imagine that farmers are on vacation somewhere sunny, enjoying a siesta before spring. In reality, winter is a critical time to prepare for the coming season.

One in a series of columns co-written by Tony and Karen Russo, a father-daughter team and former owners of Russo’s in Watertown.

Advertisement

Decades ago, we heard almost mythical stories about Maine farmers growing figs in their greenhouses in the middle of winter. We never tracked down the stories, but it turns out, we didn’t have to go farther than down the road in Concord.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

Our friend and award-winning farmer Susan Macone told us that when she grew up, fresh fig trees were grown in the ground inside some of the 20 glass greenhouses owned by the D’Arrigos. She said that they were heated with coal, which created a steam heat.

“When I was little, we would just go inside [the greenhouses] and pick them off the trees,” explained Macone. “They were hand-picked, and boy did they taste good!”

Farmers at Upswing Farm harvest spinach in the greenhouse. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

Greenhouses can be magical places, especially in the heart of winter when the air is cold and snow is on the ground. Inside a greenhouse is bursting with brightly colored plants, healthy soil, and an abundance of oxygen.

We experienced this joy when we visited Upswing Farm in Pepperell, where farmer and owner Brittany Overshiner, 38, is growing spinach, kale, and other greens year-round. Upswing Farm moved to its current location in 2021 and has been growing year-round there since that time.

Advertisement

Spinach grown in the greenhouse at Upswing Farm in Pepperell. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

Upswing Farm, like other growers across Massachusetts, is discovering ways to extend its fall season and create a winter season by growing vegetables in the ground inside their unheated, hoop houses (known as “high tunnels”). These tunnels provide protection and create a microclimate for growing during the harsh New England winters. And unlike the old coal-powered greenhouses in Concord from years ago, Overshiner tries to avoid using fossil fuels, only adding heat on the coldest of days.

“One of the reasons we do winter growing is because I like the goal of eating locally year-round,” Overshiner explained.

Along with “Ruby Streaks” mustard greens and “Black Magic” kale, she grows arugula and salad greens. We even spotted some Italian parsley.

A farmer at Upswing Farm spreads nitrogen on crops in the one of the greenhouses earlier this month. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

In addition to the desire for year-round harvesting, there is a practicality to farming inside. It allows the farm to offer work to its employees year-round.

One of the farmers at Upswing, Joelle Stevens, 36, said this is her first year winter farming, and she appreciates the simplicity of harvesting inside the tunnels.

“It’s a time when you can meditate and go along with the movement,” she said.

Plus there is the issue of weather.

Greens are ready to be harvested at Upswing Farm in Pepperell. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

“As we move into this era of climate change and less [predictable] weather, protected spaces are critical for this area,” said Overshiner.

At Five Forks Farm, a flower farm in Upton, this is their second year growing cut tulips for bouquets in their greenhouses. They use a method in which they “force the bulbs” — bringing them to bloom earlier than usual — similar to that of the large growers in Holland and Canada. We do not know of any other farmers producing fresh-cut tulips this time of year for retail or wholesale.

Advertisement

“One of our main goals is to be able to provide flowers all year long, just because flowers raise the spirits,” said Grace Lam, one of the owners of the farm. “It’s such an instant pick me up.”

Tony Russo speaks with Brittany Overshiner, owner of Upswing Farm, about the harvesting process earlier this month. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

Lam said this new endeavor is exciting for the farm. Plus, it fills the period after the amaryllis growing season ends in December. However, it is not without its challenges.

“We went for it last year, but totally messed the timing up. But you learn a lot from it,” she said, laughing. “Growing in winter is like whiplash, where it can be too warm, or too early. And then we thought, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to miss Valentine’s Day again!’”

Their fears were unwarranted, though, as they timed it perfectly and their tulips were ready for Valentine’s Day. And now they will have tulips available at least through early spring.

Farmers at Upswing Farm harvest kale in the greenhouse in Pepperell earlier this month. Nathan Klima for the Boston Globe

Over the weekend, Red Fire Farm suffered a devastating fire at its Granby location, destroying its historic barn and farm store.

Red Fire Farm has been growing greens and harvesting throughout this winter season, and they will continue to do so, said Sarah Voiland, who owns the farm with her husband, Ryan. They grow mustard greens, kale, collard greens, and spinach, which she said is exceptional this time of year. Voiland said they will continue to sell at farmers’ markets across the state.

Advertisement

They need support at this difficult time and encourage people to purchase CSA memberships. They also have a GoFundMe to help raise money to rebuild their barn and store.

We encourage you to support your local farms. And while you are planning your spring garden, remember your local farmers are hard at work preparing for it.