Spice up the Year of the Dragon with mom’s beef pho

From birthdays and big occasions to fueling up after baseball games and karate classes as a kid, I could usually expect to see a big bowl of pho at the family dinner — and sometimes breakfast — table. It was always a true labor of love for my mom, who would spend hours in the kitchen simmering the broth to perfection before assembling a masterpiece of a bowl, complete with all the necessary garnishes: Thai basil and chiles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, hoisin sauce, Sriracha, and plenty of fresh lime juice.

If I had to choose just one dish that’s perfect to eat for any occasion or time of day, it would have to be pho (pronounced “fuh” not “foe”), in particular, my mom’s pho that I’ve had the pleasure of feasting on for more than three decades. As the national dish of Vietnam and one of the country’s most delicious cultural exports, pho is a soul-warming soup consisting of rice noodles, herbs, spices, broth, and meat (typically beef) that can be found in restaurants, street corners, and kitchens of bà ngoạis (grandmas) from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon).

As a self-taught cook, my mom first learned how to make pho by observing her grandma and aunt make the dish when she was growing up in Vietnam. My mom left the country when she was just 11 years old in 1973, two years before the fall of Saigon. Lamenting the lack of Vietnamese cuisine and restaurants in southern Connecticut, she started experimenting more with cooking after marrying my dad.

Since my mom’s family mostly hails from the southern part of Vietnam, her pho tends to be on the sweeter side and uses a thicker type of noodle. Pho in the northern part of the country is usually a bit saltier and uses a flat noodle. Although the exact origins of pho are a bit fuzzy, it began to pop up around the 19th century during the period of French colonization, with French cuisine inspiring the use of beef in the soup.

I got to see my mom work her magic firsthand again last weekend as I visited my family in Connecticut to celebrate Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) on Feb. 10. If cooking up a big batch of pho for more than a dozen people wasn’t enough, she also whipped up a ton of other traditional Vietnamese dishes, including bánh xèo (crispy, stuffed crêpes), gỏi cuốn (spring rolls), plus green papaya salad with shrimp chips and topped with my mom’s spicy nước chấm (dipping sauce).

In Vietnam, Tết is a major celebration where people gather with their parents, grandparents, and other family members at ancestral homes to feast and honor their loved ones as the new year begins.

“Everybody, especially people who work in the city, they usually take like two weeks off to go to the countryside,” my mom said. “They get together, cooking, eating, visiting family.”

In honor of this year’s festivities, my mom created an extra special pho for the Year of the Dragon, using a mouth-watering mix of beef and pork bone marrow, nước mắm (fish sauce), spices, and more for the broth, with a little bit of sugar to add some extra southern Vietnamese-style sweetness.

The great thing about pho, though, is its flexibility when it comes to making adjustments for personal tastes. The garnishes and sauces play such a huge role in allowing people to customize the soup to their liking. If you’re like my mom and can stand the heat, go crazy with the Sriracha sauce. Looking for a sweeter experience? Hit it with the hoisin. Personally, I’ll use up three or four lime wedges to add a sweet-and-sour note as I slurp up all the noodles.

As we celebrate the Year of the Dragon, try my mom’s fire pho to spice up your dinner table.

YEAR OF THE DRAGON PHO

Serves 6

PHO INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds beef marrow bone

1 1/2 pounds pork marrow bone

1 pound piece boneless beef chuck

1 scallion, sliced

1 onion, peeled but left whole

1 tablespoon sugar, or more to taste

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons nước mắm (fish sauce), or more to taste

1 package (1.5 ounces) Golden Flower Gia Vi Nau pho mixed spices tied in a small cheesecloth bag, or fill the bag with 1 star anise, 2 whole cloves, 2 cinnamon sticks, 2 cardamom pods, 1/2 teaspoon coriander seed, 1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

2 quarts cold water, or more if needed

1 package (1 pound) banh pho noodles (square cut rice noodles)

1 pound eye round steak, very thinly sliced

PHO INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a stock pot, combine the beef and pork bones with water to cover (not the 2 quarts on the ingredient list). Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 10 minutes to remove the impurities. Drain the bones and rinse them; set aside.

2. Clean the stock pot.

3. Add the beef chuck to the pot. Return the bones to the pot with the scallion, whole onion, sugar, salt, pepper, nước mắm (fish sauce), and spice bag. Add the 2 quarts water, and enough additional water to cover all the ingredients.

4. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally and skimming the fat that rises to the surface. Taste from time to time and add more sugar or nước mắm to balance out the flavors. The soup is done when the meat is falling off the bones and the broth has a strong, balanced taste.

5. With tongs, remove the beef chuck from the pot and transfer to a cutting board. Remove the bones, spice bag, and onion from the broth and discard them. Keep the broth simmering.

6. Thinly slice the chuck beef; set aside.

7. Bring another large pot of water to a boil. Add the rice noodles and cook for 5 minutes, or according to package directions, until they are tender but still have some bite (not soggy). Drain the noodles.

8. Divide the noodles among 6 deep bowls.

9. Using chopsticks or a fork, dunk the thinly sliced beef into the simmering pho broth. Cook for 2 minutes, or until it is medium rare. Add sliced beef to each bowl. Add sliced beef chuck to each bowl.

10. Ladle the broth into the bowls. Pass the garnishes.

GARNISH INGREDIENTS

2 Thai or Bird’s Eye chiles, seeded and thinly sliced

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Handful fresh cilantro sprigs

Handful fresh Thai basil sprigs

1 package (about 8 ounces) fresh bean sprouts

1 lime, cut into wedges

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1/4 cup sriracha or other chile garlic sauce

GARNISH INSTRUCTIONS

1. Assemble a plate with chiles, onion, scallions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, and lime wedges.

2. Pour hoisin sauce into one side of a shallow bowl, sriracha or garlic chili sauce into the other side.

3. Serve the soup with the garnishes.

Tuyen Le (as told to Matt Juul)

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.