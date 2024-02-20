No one seems to care about this Massachusetts law. That’s a shame.

This may be a particularly egregious example, but such idling is all too familiar. Many drivers leave their personal, commercial, or government vehicles running while they’re parked, often when they’re not even inside it. They may have their reasons, but the longer their engines run, the closer they get to breaking the law.

One day last summer, in the parking lot of the town beach, I came across an unoccupied car with its engine running. After waiting for what seemed like ages, I called the police, who found the owner — on the beach. Apparently, he wanted a nice, air-conditioned car waiting for him after sunbathing.

Under Massachusetts law, a car cannot idle for more than five minutes. There are exceptions, such as when a vehicle is being serviced or used to deliver certain goods. But the intention is clear. Every year, idling releases 30 million tons of carbon dioxide into the air nationwide, and Massachusetts drivers should do their part to reduce this.

The problem is that most people are oblivious to the law. Has anyone you know been levied the $100 fine for the first offense, or the $500 for subsequent violations?

Making things considerably worse, many believe in myths about cars that fuel our idling habit. For example, many still believe that starting a car uses a lot of gas. But in reality, idling for 10 seconds wastes more gas than restarting the engine, according to the Environment Defense Fund. Turning a car off and on more frequently won’t reduce the starter life or hurt the engine, the organization adds.

And here’s a doozy for New Englanders: You don’t need to “warm up” your car by idling before driving. Even on the very coldest days, the Department of Energy says, most manufacturers advise against idling and recommend only running the vehicle for about 30 seconds beforehand. No one loves the idea of driving in a cold car, but you’d be surprised how quickly the interior warms up once you hit the road.

Of course, I’m concerned about climate change and air pollution. Moreover, as a born-and-bred New Englander, I abhor waste. Many of us use fuel to drive, but we don’t have to burn it foolishly and uselessly. So over the last decade, I’ve tried to get people to take this issue seriously, starting with drivers but expanding my mission to public officials and the private sector as well.

Approaching drivers can be tricky, and I don’t do it as often as I used to. When I do, it’s because the idling is particularly flagrant, and I try to be delicate. I get it: no one wants someone tapping on their window — it’s no picnic for me, either — but the problem is so big, and the fix so easy, that in some cases I feel I should do something. Some folks have gotten angry, while others sheepishly turned off the motor; a few even thanked me. When I see a commercial vehicle idling, I sometimes call the company to complain, and that seems to work.

I emailed my state representative, asking him to write to the state government — during the Baker administration — to request it put up signs about the law at rest areas on the Mass. Pike, as states such as Connecticut and New Jersey do on toll roads. And he made the request, which was great, but got no reply. I wrote too. No reply. I wrote the current registrar of motor vehicles, suggesting adding a flier about the no-idling law to registration renewals. No response.

I got a nice response from my bank when I suggested no-idling signs for their parking lots, but zero action. No response from the manager of our local shopping center.

No response from federal energy agencies after I contacted them to suggest a robust national awareness campaign.

I got a friendly reception at my town’s Select Board meeting and was referred to a committee on energy and climate. Eventually, the committee produced a document recommending more signage at four town schools. I was hoping that we’d see many no-idling signs, and not just at schools. By my count, only about six new signs have been posted in the entire town.

No replies from the environmental writers and activists I reached out to, either.

Looking for inspiration, I found that Salt Lake City, for example, prohibits idling beyond two minutes, posts no-idling signs in public parking lots, gives signs to local businesses, and hands out free no-idling bumper stickers.

Massachusetts and its municipalities can do the same things (and the federal government should do more, too). Idling reduction is the low-hanging fruit of greenhouse gas reduction, and we already have a law in place — we just need creative ways to get the word out. For drivers, while you can idle legally for five minutes, go beyond the law: don’t idle it at all, if you can help it. Besides helping the environment, you’ll save money on gas.

As for me, my mission to curb idling has its moments of hope. Recently, I saw a UPS driver turning off the motor at each stop and told him I appreciated it. Now it’s time to get everyone aboard the idle-free bandwagon.

Henry Stimpson is a Massachusetts-based writer, poet, and publicist. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.