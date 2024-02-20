Boston Public Schools investigation finds Gardner school administrators allegedly mishandled sexual misconduct and bullying among students

Skipper described the alleged violations of the student Code of Conduct at the heart of the BPS investigation as “egregious.” The alleged sexual misconduct among students included groping, choking, and use of sexually explicit and derogatory language, while the alleged bullying among students encompassed race and gender as well as racial and homophobic slurs, the letter said. The number of allegations or students involved was not specified.

Boston police also are investigating a former staff member for allegedly sending inappropriate electronic messages to female students at the Allston K-8 school as a result of information uncovered during the BPS probe, according to the letter Skipper sent last Thursday to the Gardner community that detailed findings of the BPS investigation.

Boston Public Schools has removed the principal and another administrator at the Gardner Pilot Academy, following an internal probe that faulted them for failing to adequately respond to allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying among students, according to a letter from Superintendent Mary Skipper.

The principal and the other administrator, who have been on leave, will not be returning to BPS, Skipper said in her letter.

“School administrators at [the Gardner] were aware of these incidents but did not respond to the vast majority in a manner consistent with school district policy and, in some cases, state law,” including a failure to report abuse allegations to the state Department of Children and Families, Skipper wrote.

BPS declined further comment on the investigation and would not release a copy of the investigative report to the Globe.

In an interview with the Globe on Tuesday, the former principal, Erica Herman, disputed the allegations, saying the school has one of the highest rates of reporting student misconduct in the district and takes every step to tend to the social and emotional well-being of its students. For instance, about 18 students over the last three years attended programs at a district-run counseling and intervention center, she said.

“We reported everything that was a violation of the Code of Conduct,” Herman said, noting she had just received an exemplary job evaluation in June. “If we were doing a poor job at reporting, then every other school in the city of Boston is doing way worse than we are.”

Herman accused the district of trumping up the charges in response to concerns raised by some of teachers whose performance she had been scrutinizing, as well as parents who were upset and confused by the district’s plan to eliminate the school’s seventh and eighth grades. She said that high-ranking administrators in the superintendent’s office began interrogating her in November about vague allegations.

“They didn’t want the truth,” she said.

The investigation comes nearly two years after BPS closed the Mission Hill K-8 Pilot School in Jamaica Plain, after separate probes found previous school leaders allegedly endangered students by ignoring ongoing sexual abuse and bullying while also neglecting students with disabilities. One of those investigations also faulted top school district leaders for failing to respond to reports that reached their offices.

At the Gardner, the investigation initially focused on the administration’s handling of allegations of misconduct among students. But during the course of the probe, BPS investigators were alerted to the male staffer who allegedly had been sending inappropriate social media and text messages to female middle school students, according to the letter. Students reported the messages to the appropriate administrator, but that person failed to take appropriate action, according to the letter.

Skipper said the acting principal at Gardner subsequently learned of the allegation and immediately followed protocol. “DCF was properly notified, messages were turned over to the Boston police, and there is now an active criminal investigation.”

The Gardner has long been considered by many Boston families to be one of the school system’s gems. EdVestors, a Boston-based education nonprofit, awarded the Gardner a $100,000 School on the Move prize in October 2022 for its success in achieving high attendance rates during the pandemic and its ability to leverage more than 30 community partners to provide students with extended learning time and non-academic services, such as distributing meals and clothing to students and families during the pandemic

But this school year has been more rocky for the school of approximately 370 students. Many families were upset when BPS notified them of its plans to eliminate the seventh and eighth grades from the school as part of an overall districtwide push to get most elementary schools to end at grade 6.

More recently, many parents have been turning out at School Committee meetings to speak on behalf of Herman after she was placed on leave. But some current and former staffers raised concerns about her leadership.

Jake Dempsey, who has two children at the Gardner and also serves on the school’s governing board, said the allegations that Skipper outlined in her letter did not match his experience at the school. He described the school as welcoming and supportive of the students and families it served.

“It’s a real positive learning environment,” he said. “I always felt our children had a great educational experience and the school was a safe place. I had no qualms about dropping them off.”

He credited both Herman and other administrators for nurturing that kind of environment.

BPS plans to hold a community meeting from 8 to 8:50 a.m. March 1 via Zoom, and soon will conduct a search for a permanent principal.

“I am aware that it will take time for the community to heal. I also believe in the strength of the Gardner community,” Skipper wrote. “The school has brilliant students, dedicated families, committed and talented educators, and giving partners. Together, we will continue to move forward to improve access and opportunities for all of the Gardner’s students and families.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.