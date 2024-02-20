Brian Walshe, charged with killing wife in Cohasset, to be sentenced in federal art fraud case

Federal prosecutors are asking for a 37-month prison sentence for Walshe for the scam, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to court records.

Brian R. Walshe, a Cohasset man who was charged with killing his wife, Ana, last year, is expected to appear in federal court in Boston Tuesday to be sentenced for trying to sell counterfeit Andy Warhol paintings.

Walshe was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty in 2021 to wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud, possession of converted goods, and unlawful monetary transaction, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“These crimes were dangerous, bold, and harmful, both to the victims and the public as a whole,” federal prosecutors said in their sentencing memo. “A sentence of imprisonment is necessary to punish the defendant for his crimes and to deter others from engaging in art fraud, an especially difficult crime to detect, investigate and prosecute.”

Walshe’s attorney for the art fraud case, Tracy A. Miner, wrote in a defense memo that Walshe should be sentenced to time served, to account for the brief time he was in prison when the case was first filed — and before he was charged in a separate case for allegedly killing his wife, Ana, on Jan. 1, 2023 before dismembering her body and disposing of it.

The last time anyone had heard from Ana Walshe, 39, was around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, when she was scheduled to take a rideshare to Logan Airport to fly to Washington, D.C. for work.

Police launched a full-scale investigation for days, finding a hacksaw and blood evidence in trash at the Peabody transfer station and eventually coming to the conclusion that Walshe had murdered his wife.

Massachusetts prosecutors allege Walshe Google searched “How long before a body starts to smell,” and “How to stop a body from decomposing,” among other queries, after his wife went missing.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail. As of December, Walshe is being represented by a new defense lawyer for the case — Larry Tipton. Walshe is due back in court in March.

Walshe’s art fraud scheme began in 2011.

While Walshe was visiting a friend in South Korea, he told the friend he could help him sell two of his authentic Warhol “Shadows” paintings, his Warhol “Dollar Sign” painting, and a few more of his artworks — two Keith Haring prints and a Chinese statuette, according to court filings.

That same year, Walshe had a set of fake “Shadows” paintings created by an artist in New York who specialized in replicas, the court filings said.

Walshe’s friend in South Korea tried to get his family’s artwork back in 2012, but he could not reach Walshe by phone or email, the court filings said.

In February 2014, a mutual friend tried to get ahold of Walshe, and then sent another friend to Boston to Walshe’s home on Beacon Hill, court documents said. Walshe gave this friend the Haring prints and statuette, but not the Warhol paintings, the documents said.

The next year, Walshe sold the two fake “Shadows” to an art consultant in Paris for $145,000, the documents said.

Walshe also persuaded his former dentist to give him $23,000 for artwork he claimed was the “Dollar Sign,” and said he was planning to sell the piece to another buyer and that they would share the profit, according to the court filings.

Walshe later returned the money to his former dentist in May 2018 after Walshe was arrested, court filings said.

Around February 2016, Walshe paid a different forger to paint another set of fake “Shadows,” claiming that it was for insurance purposes, the documents said. He gave her photographs to work off of instead of the real pieces, “perhaps because they had already been sold,” according to the filings.

In November 2016, Walshe sold two fake “Shadows” paintings to Ron Rivlin, a Warhol artwork collecter and owner of the Revolver Gallery in Los Angeles, for $80,000.

The paintings were advertised as having Warhol Foundation Numbers, and Rivlin believed they were authentic, the court filings said.

Rivlin’s assistant flew to Boston and met with Walshe at a local hotel to give him an $80,000 cashier’s check and to collect the artwork, according to the documents.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Rivlin took off the paintings’ frames and found no Warhol Foundation authentication stamps. He also noticed a stark difference between the paintings and their photos on eBay, the documents said.

When Rivlin tried to reach out to Walshe, he didn’t immediately respond, and later made excuses for not refunding the money immediately, according to the court filings.

Walshe ended up sending Rivlin two money wires, returning $30,000, before cutting off contact with him, the documents said.

“Walse committed this crime over many years, from 2011 through 2016. He traveled to multiple countries. He enlisted multiple artists to prepare fake paintings, with multiple lies,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. “He involved private galleries, auction houses and even eBay in his scheme. He manipulated and stole from people who trusted him, welcomed him into their homes, and considered him a close friend.”

In 2021, just before a judge was set to hand down a sentence of time served and probation, prosecutors argued that Walshe appeared to have violated the terms of his presentence release. Investigators alleged he had obstructed justice and lied to probation officials in an apparent effort to avoid paying his victims’ restitution. The allegations kicked off a series of new court motions and challenges.

In court records, Miner, the lawyer in the artwork case, said that any federal sentence that Walshe receives should be served concurrently with any sentence he receives in state court.





Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.