Migrant families find warmth at Chelsea day shelter: ‘They gave us hope’

La Colaborativa, a Latina-led immigrant services organization, opened its Chelsea headquarters to more than 200 individuals, offering case management, Haitian-inspired meals, and the chance to warm up on frigid days. Tuesday marked the opening of the Chelsea day shelter, which La Colaborativa plans to offer for up to four months, according to Gladys Vega, the organization’s executive director.

CHELSEA — Migrant families spending their nights at a converted courthouse in Cambridge made their way to a new day shelter Tuesday morning, marking the first time many of them had a place to go when the overnight shelter closes every morning.

Advertisement

Vega said workers at the day shelter, including 10 who speak both English and Haitian Creole, aim to help visitors find “a path to economic stability on their own.”

A handful of families sat in an office space with case managers Tuesday afternoon, filling out applications for affordable housing and authorization to work. Other parents sat in a larger room, sipping tea and playing with their children as workers stopped to speak to them. Young children chased each other through the space, slaloming between rows of chairs.

A young girl napped on a bench while spending the day at La Colaborativa in Chelsea. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“They can warm up, they can relax, but they will not miss an opportunity of me sitting down [next] to them” to discuss next steps and offer advice, Vega said. “It’s not a hanging out place.”

For Maodlin Clement, who came to Boston with his wife and two children, arriving at La Colaborativa marked a new stage in his journey toward finding work and a permanent residence. Clement said he has experience as a carpenter, but he needs federal approval to begin looking for a job.

Though he had only been there a few hours, Clement said in an interview that the day shelter felt more like a home than the courthouse did in nearly two months. The 44-year-old smiled as he described workers offering to help him complete an application for work authorization.

Advertisement

“They gave us hope, [and] no one else has given us hope,” Clement said in Haitian Creole, translated by one of the organization’s bi- and trilingual case workers. “I’ve been here for two months, and no one has ever come up to us and told us they were going to help us look for jobs, housing.”

Luc Samuel (center), 4, played with his iPad with his friends at La Colaborativa in Chelsea. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Last week, migrants staying at the overnight overflow shelter told the Globe they had nowhere to go during the day, leaving them to wander until the shelter reopens at 6 nightly. The state said at the time that the courthouse shelter was designed to provide a warm, safe place for the families to sleep, which it does, and was not intended to offer additional services.

The day shelter was announced Friday and is funded through a grant from the state’s Safety Net Shelter program with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., filling the gaps between nights, weekends, and holidays during which the courthouse is open.

The state did not provide a statement by press deadline.

Some at the shelter attempted to nap Tuesday afternoon. Mothers breastfed babies, leaning into low-backed couches. Although the room was warm — a thermostat on the wall read 75 degrees — many sat bundled in their winter gear.

The day shelter’s men’s bathroom was nearly spotless around 1 p.m. Migrants have complained of dirty toilets at the Cambridge site, which a spokesperson for the state said is cleaned daily.

Advertisement

Mechaelinda Clement squeezed the cheeks of her father Maodlin Clement while waiting to be seen by case workers at La Colaborativa in Chelsea. La Colaborativa opened up its doors on Tuesday for migrant families who have been staying in an overflow shelter in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Maoushka Sanon, 36, sat in the main room with her husband and her three kids before meeting with a case worker around 2 p.m. She said they have been sleeping at the courthouse, which she called “uncomfortable,” for a little over a month.

“Right now we have a little hope. We’re comfortable right now,” Sanon said in translated Haitian Creole, while her 4-year-old twin daughters played on a tablet and laughed to themselves. “We have food to eat for our kids. We can have somewhere warm, somewhere to relax.”

La Colaborativa is catering boxed meals from Tu Casa, a restaurant down the street. Norieliz DeJesus, who is coordinating the day shelter program, said the restaurant and the organization worked to develop a menu that would be familiar for the mostly Haitian migrants.

Tuesday’s lunch arrived around 1:30 p.m.: Styrofoam boxes of rice, salad, and bone-in chicken legs and wings.

“We were getting chicken and rice but it was too dry. Culturally, they like their chicken wet,” DeJesus said, adding that one woman initially refused Tuesday’s lunch, until she saw what it was. “When I opened the plate in front of her ... her face was in shock.”

DeJesus said those she’s spoken with have been eager to get out of the shelter system, pursue employment, and begin learning English. The organization plans to offer classes in computer literacy and English as a Second Language, Vega said.

Advertisement

“Every time I go around, they’re like ‘When does the English class start?’” DeJesus said.

People sat and waited to be seen by caseworkers at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, munching on boxed lunches in the meantime. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.