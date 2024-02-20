Three-year-old child hospitalized after vehicle falls through ice with family of four in Newport, Vt.

When police arrived, all four people were out of the water, and a bystander was performing CPR on the three-year-old child in a sled, the statement said.

Around 5 p.m., Newport police responded to a bystander report of a vehicle falling through the ice on the South Bay of Lake Memphremagog, according to a statement from the Newport Police Department.

A three-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday and remains in “critical condition” after a vehicle fell through the ice at a lake in Newport, Vt., and plunged a family of four, including one other child, into the water, police said.

“Three people ran toward officers while pulling a black sled, in which a man was administering chest compressions to a 3-year-old child who had fallen through the ice,” the statement said.

Police asked the man to “resume chest compressions on the child while the officers pulled the sled to shore to get the child to rescue as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Newport Ambulance Service arrived later and met officers at the shore, according to the statement. The responders took over and provided aid for the child.

The child was then taken to North Country Hospital in Newport, and remained in the hospital Tuesday. Once the child was transported, responders helped the other victims “who all appeared to be in a state of exhaustion/hypothermia,” the statement said.

The family told police that the side-by-side vehicle, a 2019 Honda Pioneer 1000 that was slightly bigger than a four wheeler, “was now at the bottom of the lake,” the statement said.

The three other victims were then driven to the hospital by bystanders with a police escort, according to the statement. They were released from the hospital on Saturday, according to Chief Travis Bingham of the Newport Police Department.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

