fb-pixelTell us: Has a delay in receiving student financial aid information affected your college decision making? - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Tell us: Has a delay in receiving student financial aid information affected your college decision making?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 20, 2024, 5 minutes ago
A graduating Boston College student speaks on a phone during commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2023, in Boston. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has been available on and off for a few days now. While many have been able to take advantage of the new shorter application, many others have struggled to even open the application.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Decisions about financial aid that usually go out with college acceptance letters during this time of year are being delayed because of a later-than-expected rollout of a revised Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. As a result, many students are feeling uncertain that they’ll get the financial aid they need to attend their first-choice school.

For a future Globe story, we’re looking to hear from students and parents who may be putting off their college decisions because of the bumpy FAFSA rollout.

If you’ve experienced delays in receiving information about financial aid for college this year, we want to hear from you.

Advertisement

Tell us about your experience by filling out the form below, or if you’d like to speak with a reporter directly, email Maddie Khaw at maddie.khaw@globe.com.




Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Boston Globe Today