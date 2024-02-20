Teen arrested in East Boston on armed robbery charges

A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday in East Boston on armed robbery charges after allegedly pulling out a knife and demanding money from a person, officials said.
The teenager was charged with delinquent to wit, armed robbery and delinquent to wit, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit knife, according to a Boston Police Department statement.
Police responded around 8:10 p.m. to 212 Maverick St. for a report of an armed robbery where they found the victim “had recently withdrawn money from an ATM and a suspect pulled out a knife demanding the money,” the statement said.
The description of the juvenile was broadcasted on police radios to alert surrounding officers, and police found the suspect “sitting in front of the ATM,” the statement said.
Police put the 17-year-old into handcuffs and found a knife in “his front jacket pocket,” the statement said.
He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Juvenile Court, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department
