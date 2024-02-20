Teen arrested in East Boston on armed robbery charges

A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday in East Boston on armed robbery charges after allegedly pulling out a knife and demanding money from a person, officials said.

The teenager was charged with delinquent to wit, armed robbery and delinquent to wit, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit knife, according to a Boston Police Department statement.

Police responded around 8:10 p.m. to 212 Maverick St. for a report of an armed robbery where they found the victim “had recently withdrawn money from an ATM and a suspect pulled out a knife demanding the money,” the statement said.