Here come the shuttle buses. Green Line closures resume Tuesday.

“Riders should plan for extra travel time during these closures,” the agency said on its website .

The latest round of repairs began Tuesday, with parts of the B, C, and D lines out of service until March 8, according to MBTA officials.

This probably won’t come as a shock, but multiple sections of the Green Line are closed again.

The Green Line went through two rounds of closures in January, from Jan. 3 until Jan. 12 and then from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, as part of the MBTA’s campaign to remove slow zones on subway lines. The staggered shutdowns included all four Green Line branches.

On Jan. 30, the agency said the work performed during the closures had eliminated 16 speed restrictions on the Green Line, one more than previously planned.

The closures are part of a larger plan announced in November to shut down portions of the subway system over 14 months, according to the MBTA.

Here’s what to know and how to navigate the closures:

The B Line

Trains will be suspended between Copley and Babcock Street stations. Shuttle buses are available between the two stops but will not stop at Blandford Street, the MBTA said.

An accessible van will be available on weekdays. The 57 bus will be free for travelers between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner, the MBTA said.

The commuter rail will be free between Lansdowne, Back Bay, and South Station, and B Line riders traveling anywhere between Babcock Street and Boston College will also not have to pay fares, according to the MBTA.

The C Line

Trains will not be running between Copley and Cleveland Circle, and shuttle buses will carry passengers between the two stations, according to the MBTA. The shuttle buses will not stop at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall.

The D Line

Train service is suspended between Copley and Brookline Hills. Shuttle buses are available and no fares will be collected from riders traveling between Brookline Hills and Riverside, according to the MBTA.

As with the B Line, an accessible van will be available only on weekdays. Trains will run on a loop between Union Square and Government Center during the closure, the MBTA said.

The E Line

The E Line will run as usual and make all downtown stops. Because of the other closures, boarding the train at Copley will be free.

But “riders should anticipate longer waits between Government Center and Copley,” and are “strongly encouraged to utilize the Orange Line in the downtown area” as an increase in riders is expected during peak travel hours, the MBTA said.

“Orange Line is a good alternative for service downtown,” the MBTA said.

The 9 and 39 bus stops on Huntington Avenue at Forsyth Way will move to 465 Huntington Ave. in front of the Museum of Fine Arts, the MBTA said.

Riders can find specific shuttle bus locations on the MBTA website.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.