Latest Green Line closure disrupts Tuesday morning commute: ‘It makes life difficult’

The 79-year-old lives at the end of Heath Street, and said he had a rough time in January, when all four branches of the Green Line were shut down for repairs.

Jose Delvalle sat on an inbound E line train Tuesday morning, thankful the train he relies on to maneuver downtown was functioning, unlike the B, C, and D branches of the Green Line, which MBTA officials said are out of service starting Tuesday until March 8 .

“It makes life difficult,” he said. When the train is not working, he has to take a series of buses and shuttles to make it to and from downtown destinations such as the North End Branch of the Boston Public Library, which he said he attends regularly. About a month ago, amid the January closures, Delvalle said he fell and injured his back outside the Haymarket station due to stress of not having a train to take home.

Copley Square area shuttles for the Green Line shutdown. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Globe spoke to about a dozen passengers Tuesday who were surprised and frustrated with the Feb. 20 closure scheduled soon after a long January without Green Line service. The closures, for repairs and upgrades, are part of a long MBTA campaign to remove slow zones on the subway system. After adjusting their commutes for January, the brief relief of having the Green Line back has now dissipated for many riders who said crowded shuttle buses are not a viable replacement.

Advertisement

“They were closed for a long time and now they’re closed again,” Delvalle said of the Green Line.

Swarms of passengers exited bright yellow Yankee buses outside Copley station Tuesday, replacement transit that took them from locations along the B, C, and D line routes to Copley, where a majority rushed down the station stairs to board an inbound E line train.

Advertisement

For many, the E line train was the final link on their atypical morning commute.

“I walked here,” said Greg O’Toole, who was making his way downtown from Allston. “It’s delayed me a lot.”

O’Toole was unaware of the closures before this morning, and intentionally walked to Copley in order to avoid the crowded buses others said they dealt with.

As an E line train rumbled into Copley from Arlington, the conductor made the same announcement the T had been making all morning: “Attention passengers, Green Line service on the B, C, and D lines are suspended out of Copley Station.”

During the announcement, HyoJin Chapin’s mouth dropped open. The 34-year-old typically switches lines at Copley from the E to the B or C in order to reach the Hynes Convention Center stop, which is near Berklee College of Music, where she works as a senior student success advisor.

But until March 8, she will have to adjust.

“My job has some flexibility and understanding when it comes to MBTA shenanigans,” she said on her way out of the station to figure out her next move.

Copley Square area shuttles for the Green Line shutdown. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For those who were not making their way to a workplace, however, the change in commute was not as chaotic.

Rebecca Stubbs got on the shuttle bus from Coolidge Corner this morning in lieu of the C line, and was pleased with her experience. Though she was with two young children, she said the shuttle wasn’t too crowded and the workers were helpful with directions.

Advertisement

“For us, it hasn’t been too much of a problem,” she said. “But I was kind of surprised [the closure] was on school holiday.”

Several MBTA workers in yellow vests stood outside Copley station and in local intersections, directing passengers to the appropriate shuttles they needed to take to get to their respective destinations for no cost. The E line train out of Copley was also offered with no fare.

The T had warned about the closure on its website last month and posted reminders on social media, including Tuesday morning, but many riders were still caught off guard.

“I didn’t realize they were shutting down again,” said Nick C, who was waiting for the E line train to arrive at Copley. He commutes to work from his home in Allston, and witnessed a major crowding of buses out of the area.

“I saw the buses lined up around Babcock Street, and I was like ‘Uh oh,’” he said. “It got pretty busy on the bus I took.”

He said more of a notice from the MBTA about this closure would’ve been helpful.

“I thought this was over.”

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.