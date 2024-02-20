Prosecutors in Adam Montgomery murder trial rest case, rebuff claims of improper witness influence

Smith and Brooks already conceded Montgomery’s guilt on charges of falsifying physical evidence and abusing his 5-year-old daughter’s corpse. But they asked Judge Amy B. Messer on Tuesday to dismiss the other three counts, arguing the state’s case lacked sufficient evidence to support allegations of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and witness tampering.

These developments set the stage for public defenders Caroline L. Smith and James T. Brooks to begin presenting evidence in Montgomery’s defense, if they so choose, when trial resumes on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the parties are expected to move straight into closing arguments.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After calling dozens of witnesses in the past two weeks for Adam Montgomery’s closely watched jury trial on charges related to the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday and refuted barbed accusations about their conduct.

Messer disagreed, declining to dismiss any of the charges.

From the outset, Smith and Brooks have argued the defendant’s estranged wife and the state’s star witness, Kayla Montgomery, is an unreliable accuser who struck a deal to limit her own legal risk. They have sought to undermine her credibility, and they filed a motion over the weekend arguing that her testimony should be excluded in its entirety, accusing prosecutors of improperly influencing what she said on the stand.

While the prosecution’s timeline alleges Adam Montgomery and Kayla Montgomery were together when they discovered Harmony had died on Dec. 7, 2019, the defense team contends Kayla Montgomery had actually discovered her stepdaughter’s death hours earlier, in her husband’s absence.

After the defense attorneys outlined their argument during opening statements, a prosecutor spoke with Kayla Montgomery’s attorney, Paul J. Garrity, and suggested he “apprise her” of the line of questioning she would likely face during cross examination, according to the motion Smith and Brooks filed Sunday.

“Though not evidence itself, opening statements reflect what the parties anticipate the evidence and testimony to be, and allowing a witness to become privy to those statements’ substance undermines the integrity of the proceedings and their truth-seeking objective,” they wrote.

Smith and Brooks argued a mistrial would be appropriate, but they instead asked the court to direct jurors to disregard everything Kayla Montgomery said during her two days on the stand. Alternatively, they asked the court to restrict what prosecutors can say during closing arguments and to inform the jury that prosecutors had improperly sought to influence testimony and withhold information.

Their motion effectively asked Messer to overrule herself. While testifying last week, Kayla Montgomery revealed that Garrity had told her what the defense team said during opening statements. That raised questions about what transpired, but Messer ruled the incident didn’t violate her witness sequestration order.

The prosecutors, Benjamin J. Agati and R. Christopher Knowles, responded Tuesday with a written objection that described the defense team’s weekend filing as hyperbolic, inaccurate, and “woefully incomplete.” They denied asking Garrity to deliver any particular message to Kayla Montgomery or to “warn” her about what to expect on cross examination.

“The fact that Ms. Montgomery was prepared to be accused of murdering Harmony was something discussed in witness preparation before the jury was selected or the defendant gave his opening argument,” they wrote. “The idea that Ms. Montgomery learned this and somehow changed her testimony is without support.”

What’s more, the prosecutors said Kayla Montgomery is a recognized victim of the felony witness tampering charge at issue in this case, so she has a statutory right to be present in the courtroom throughout the proceeding.

Messer told both sides that she was not prepared to rule Tuesday on the defense motion, having just received the state’s objection. She said she would prepare to issue a decision ahead of closing arguments.

While the prosecutors have said their case doesn’t hinge entirely on Kayla Montgomery’s account, it’s clear her testimony is central to the second-degree murder charge. Many witnesses testified about the circumstances of this case, but she testified as an eyewitness to the beatings that prosecutors allege caused Harmony’s death.

Kayla Montgomery testified that she saw her husband repeatedly strike Harmony after the girl soiled herself in the back seat of the car where the family of five was living after an eviction.

She testified in gruesome detail about hearing Harmony’s final anguished moans, then seeing the defendant stuff the girl’s small body into a duffel bag and a series of hiding spots rather than notifying authorities. She said she helped him relocate and repackage her remains, fearing for her own safety and that of her two younger sons.

She also testified that she doesn’t know where her husband disposed of Harmony’s body.

Authorities have homed in on the rental of a U-Haul vehicle in early March 2020. Evidence presented at trial indicates the van traveled about 133 miles round-trip from Manchester and passed through a toll at the Tobin Bridge in Boston two times, once in each direction, about 40 minutes apart.

Kayla Montgomery told authorities her husband no longer had the bag with Harmony’s body when he returned to Manchester, according to a police affidavit.

In April 2023, police searched a wetland area along Route 107 in Revere, Massachusetts, which is a short drive from the Tobin Bridge, as part of the investigation into Harmony’s death. Her body still hasn’t been found.

Jurors heard a recorded phone call Tuesday in which Adam Montgomery can be heard saying investigators “wasted their time” and taxpayer resources by searching along a river based on an “outlandish” tip.

Harmony’s disappearance went largely unnoticed by authorities in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts for two years. The girl’s mother, Crystal R. Sorey, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues, turned to Manchester police in November 2021.

The ensuing investigation led to Adam Montgomery’s arrest on Jan. 4, 2022, after he stopped answering questions about his daughter’s whereabouts.

The case has prompted public outrage and calls for reforms of the child welfare agencies in both states, plus improved coordination between them.

Montgomery, who remains in custody, wasn’t in court on Tuesday as the third week of his trial began. He hasn’t appeared in person since Feb. 6, the first day of jury selection. If he continues to decline to be transported to court, Messer said, that will constitute a waiver of his right to testify in his own defense.

