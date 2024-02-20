Teen accused of attacking Henderson principal committed to hospital before court hearing

“There was enough significant acute concern and risk for mental health and her stability that she needed to be transported to a hospital for further evaluation,” Dr. John Keogh, who conducted the emergency evaluation at the court’s request, told Judge Peter Coyne on Tuesday morning.

The teen, Laurette LeRouge, is accused of assaulting Patricia M. Lampron, principal of the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, in November 2021 when LeRouge was 16.

A teenager accused of a violent attack on a Boston Public School principal was committed to the hospital Tuesday morning after arriving to court for a hearing about whether she was competent to stand trial.

Keogh said LeRouge was sent to the hospital, and the timeline for her release was unclear.

LeRouge was due to stand trial last month on a charge of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury, but issues surrounding her mental health have now delayed the proceedings twice. Just as jury selection was about to begin Jan. 22, the court received information that LeRouge had been hospitalized earlier in January, Coyne said. He postponed proceedings for a month as a doctor evaluated whether she was competent to stand trial.

The court was due to discuss the results of the evaluation on Tuesday. But after she arrived, her “interactions” with other people at the courthouse Tuesday morning had caused enough concern that LeRouge should be hospitalized, Coyne said.

“The court was informed about certain behaviors and made a referral to the court clinic,” Coyne said. He did not elaborate on the specifics of what had happened to cause that concern.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the judge informed the courtroom that Keogh would evaluate her and see if she should be hospitalized.

Two members of Boston EMS wheeled a stretcher loaded with medical supplies into a side room, and then left about 10 minutes later, pushing the stretcher away without anyone in it.

About 15 minutes after that, the judge called everyone back into the courtroom for the results of Keogh’s emergency evaluation.

After Keogh said that LeRouge had been committed, the judge rescheduled the competency hearing for March 7.

LeRouge is charged as a “youthful offender,” meaning proceedings are open to the public, and she may be sentenced as an adult. The charge LeRouge faces carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Lampron was knocked unconscious during the attack and was hospitalized, according to police. She has not returned to work for the school department since the incident, according to a spokesperson for the Boston Public Schools.

