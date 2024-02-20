How a mysterious Instagram account is helping queer farmers find community in N.H.

It turns out that’s by design. Ariel Aaronson-Eves notes that people have been doxxed by right-wing activists who were angry that queer farmers were getting taxpayer money in other states.

But it’s tough to tell who is behind the mysterious account that promises to cultivate “a thriving community of queer farmers throughout New Hampshire.”

CONCORD, N.H. — The NH Queer Farmer Network’s Instagram account is full of pink, rainbows, and bucolic scenes of working landscapes from around New Hampshire.

Aaronson-Eves said their efforts receive some funding from the NH Charitable Foundation, but they aren’t receiving public money right now – one of the reasons they agreed to speak with me about their work.

Aaronson-Eves, who is originally from New Jersey, said they spent about six years as a full-time farm worker.

“My path to farming was its own kind of coming out,” they said, explaining that farming was an unexpected choice for someone from a suburban, academic-oriented background.

Now, they are working to foster a sense of community for queer farmers.

The New Hampshire Queer Farmer Network was launched to help queer farmers connect with one another, to feel less alone and to provide mental health support.

“There’s a lot of focus on mental health right now,” said Ike Leslie, an environmental sociologist specializing in justice, sustainability, and economic viability in food systems. An extension assistant professor of community development at the University of Vermont, they are also on the advisory board of Aaronson-Eves’ organization. “That comes from the USDA’s approach to problems of farm viability and farmer well-being that we’re seeing across the United States and New Hampshire is no exception.”

But, Leslie said, focusing on mental health as an individual problem misses the systemic or policy changes to make farming viable.

Rates of suicide among farmers are 3.5 times higher than the general population, according to the National Rural Health Association. They point to factors like financial pressure on farmers, reluctance to seek mental health care, and limited access to care.

Queer people can also be at a greater risk for suicide risk because of societal stigma, according to the Trevor Project.

Leslie said developing community provides other benefits: it creates a place where queer farmers can come up with solutions, like labor sharing, tractor sharing, and capitol sharing, they said.

“The story of queer farmers is not just one of oppression but also one of resistance and community building and joy,” they said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.