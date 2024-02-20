Judge issues final ruling in Newton teachers union lawsuit; parents denied to join

Adjusting the fines was a key provision of a return to work agreement that outlined how striking teachers would return to the classroom this month. In a statement, the union said it was pleased by the judge’s decision.

Judge Christopher Barry-Smith allowed a joint motion filed by the school district and Newton Teachers Association for $275,000 be paid to the district and $350,000 to the state, according to legal filings.

A Middlesex Superior Court judge issued a final ruling Tuesday in a case against the Newton teachers union over its illegal 15-day strike, agreeing to split $625,000 in fines between the school district and state but denying a request from a group of parents to join the case.

“We are at an important point now to move forward with implementing the terms of our new contract, which allows us to better meet the needs of our students,” the statement said.

Barry-Smith “denied as moot,” a request filed last week by some parents to join the suit, seeking damages for losses experienced by families during the strike that kept students at home for 11 school days.

Daniel Suhr, a Wisconsin lawyer representing the parents, announced the action against the Newton union and a similar case against the Chicago Teachers Union, which went on strike in 2022.

In a statement Tuesday, Suhr said that the Newton teachers union “broke the law” and that the fines “do not begin to address the tremendous damage this illegal strike did to Newton as a community, and especially to our children.”

Suhr said that Newton parents filed a class action lawsuit in Middlesex Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

“Today’s filing estimates damages to the students and parents as a class will easily exceed $25 million,” Suhr said over email. “The parents will continue to pursue this case to ensure justice for Newton’s students.”

Suhr runs a Chicago law firm with attorney Patrick Hughes, who is listed online as the founder and president of the National Opportunity Project. A description on the group’s website says it is a Chicago-based “government watchdog organization” whose work has been widely cited by conservative media outlets.

Suhr is listed on the website as the organization’s senior legal fellow, but on Saturday, he told the Globe that he no longer works for the group.

In its statement, the NTA, in part, called the parents’ legal actions part of a “national movement aimed at weakening educator unions and other public-sector unions.”

Kathy McCabe and Nick Stoico of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.