Man charged in murder of woman in Mass., could be brought back to US from Kenya in March, officials say

Authorities hope to have Kevin Kangethe, the man charged with murdering his girlfriend last fall in Massachusetts and leaving her body in a car at Logan International Airport before boarding a flight to Kenya, back on US soil next month to begin prosecuting him, said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Hayden said via email that Kangethe, 40, will likely not return to Massachusetts this month, but prosecutors are “hoping” he’ll be extradited from Kenya back to the US in March.

Kangethe is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Margaret Mbitu, 31, to death on Oct. 31. Her body was found in a car parked at Logan’s central garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing.