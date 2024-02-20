Man charged in murder of woman in Mass., could be brought back to US from Kenya in March, officials say

Authorities hope to have Kevin Kangethe, the man charged with murdering his girlfriend last fall in Massachusetts and leaving her body in a car at Logan International Airport before boarding a flight to Kenya, back on US soil next month to begin prosecuting him, said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Hayden said via email that Kangethe, 40, will likely not return to Massachusetts this month, but prosecutors are “hoping” he’ll be extradited from Kenya back to the US in March.
Kangethe is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Margaret Mbitu, 31, to death on Oct. 31. Her body was found in a car parked at Logan’s central garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 after her family reported her missing.
Advertisement
State Police obtained a warrant charging Kangethe with killing Mbitu and began working with the State Department, Interpol, and Kenyan officials to find him in the East African nation. Kangethe flew to Kenya the day after Mbitu was reported missing, authorities said.
He was arrested Jan. 29 in Kenya and was awaiting a ruling on whether he’d be extradited when he escaped custody on Feb. 7 in Nairobi. Kangethe was rearrested in Kenya the following week.
Kangethe’s next hearing in the extradition proceedings in Kenya is scheduled for Feb. 27, Nairobi News reported.
Mbitu, a registered nurse, had worked at a Brockton-based nonprofit serving people with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Elizabeth Kariuki, a Taunton resident and a close family friend, said in November that Mbitu, known as Maggie, was “a good girl, a humble girl, and a happy girl.”
“She was so kind to everybody. She could never [speak] a word to make you get annoyed,” Kariuki said. “Maggie was always humble and happy and a peaceful lady.”
Advertisement
Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.