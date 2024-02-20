On video, Lewiston shooter told N.Y. authorities he was ‘capable’ of violence

After the Oct. 25 mass shootings, the worst in Maine’s state history, the 40-year-old was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The interview took place July 16, 2023 during a welfare check at Robert R. Card II’s Army barracks at Camp Smith in New York, and the recording is the first time the public has heard him speak.

Three months before an Army reservist opened fire and killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine in October, he told New York state troopers that it was “getting old” hearing people talk about him behind his back, calling him a pedophile and other names, according to video footage released by authorities.

Troopers told Card that members of his reserve unit were worried about him, and his command staff had ordered that he go to an Army hospital at West Point for an evaluation, according to body-cam footage.

“Oh, because they’re scared, because I’m gonna [expletive] do something, because I am capable,” Card said.

The trooper asked him: “What do you mean by that?”

Card said, “nothing.”

When the Trooper asked Card if he was willing to go voluntarily, Card said: “If I have to. If it’s command directed, obviously.”

He added: “Is it going to help anything? No. I would rather have people stop talking and stop looking at me. I’m [expletive] a private person. I don’t like [expletive] having my [expletive] out there.”

Before the troopers enter the barracks, Card’s fellow reservists tell them Card has lost weight and is depressed and “definitely needs to talk to somebody.”

“He’s kind of changed, ever since he got his hearing aid,” one of the men said.

When Card answers the troopers’ knock on his door, he looks gaunt and thin, shirtless and shoeless, wearing only shorts. He later put on a black t-shirt with ARMY written in yellow.

Card told to the troopers that he “confronted” somebody after he overheard them talking about him.

“It’s happening everywhere,” Card said, explaining that he overhears “bits and pieces” and had to quit his job because of it.

“I go to a different place, and then it’s there as well,” Card said. “It’s just getting old, and I confront people.”

They keep saying the “same exact stuff,” Card said. “That I’m a pedophile, that I like little boys and little girls.”

The rumors had even spread to the internet, Card said.

This had been going on for about six months, Card said, explaining that was why he got hearing aids three months earlier.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.