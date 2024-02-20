Medical oxygen likely factor in Ludlow fire that injured two, state fire officials say

Ludlow firefighters responded to 68 State St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire, officials said in a statement.

A fire that injured two older adults in Western Massachusetts was likely affected by medical oxygen, the state fire marshal’s office said Tuesday.

There, they found two “older” adults that were taken to a hospital for their injuries, the statement said. One was later taken to a Boston hospital for additional treatment, the statement said.

Their conditions were not disclosed.

Because home oxygen allows fires to start easier, spread faster, and burn hotter, Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease advised those living in homes with medical oxygen to take extra precaution when it comes to fire safety.

“Sparks and open flames can easily cause hair, clothing, bedding, and upholstery to ignite and cause terrible burns,” Pease said.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine noted that at least seven fires involving home oxygen have claimed residents’ lives since 2021. One fire involving home oxygen occurred in Ludlow in January of 2023, the statement said.

“Don’t let this vital medical tool contribute to a fire hazard,” Davine said. “Candles, smoking materials, and other open flames can start a serious fire very easily in an oxygen-rich environment.”

The fire remains under investigation.









Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.