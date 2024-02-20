Man killed in car crash in Lowell

A man was killed Monday after he drove head-on into a wall in Lowell, police said.
His car crashed into a wall just after noon at the intersection of First Street Boulevard and VFW Highway, according to Lowell police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc.
The man, who was driving alone, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. His name was not disclosed.
The police department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the crash.
