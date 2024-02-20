Body of Marine killed in helicopter crash returns to Dover, N.H.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, N.H., died with four of his fellow Marines when their helicopter crashed during a training flight near San Diego, according to the US Marine Corps.

A New Hampshire Marine who was killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier this month will be laid to rest this week.

Captain Jack Casey was one of the five Marines killed when their helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego on Feb. 6.

His body was returned to Dover on Tuesday, with local and state police assisting the Marine Corps in escorting Casey and members of his family in a procession from Pease Air National Guard Base to the Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion funeral home, authorities said.

Visitation hours will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover and a funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Rye, N.H., according to his obituary.

Casey attended St. Mary Academy before graduating from St. Thomas, where he played football and lacrosse and was a member of the robotics team, his obituary said. He attended the Virginia Military Institute, earning a bachelor’s degree in physics in 2019. He graduated from officer candidate school in 2018, earning a pilot’s commission in the Marine Corps and receiving his wings on Sept. 20, 2022. He became a helicopter pilot and was promoted to captain on Sept. 2, 2023, his obituary said.

Casey met Emma Lindberg in January 2020, and they were married in December 2022 at a beach ceremony in South Carolina, his obituary said.

The youngest of five children, Casey was known for wearing flannel shirts and Birkenstocks and had no problem eating Cheetos before Marine Corps fitness tests and running three miles in under 18 minutes, according to his obituary.

“Jack was an epic human being. He was bright, hilarious, and a light in this world from the moment he was born,” his obituary said. “His personality was a remarkable combination of drive, ambition, and intelligence, tempered with an incredible sense of fun, humility, kindness, with the unending ability to make any room he was in a happier place. Jack would help you move, plant a garden, build a deck, or smoke a side of beef.”

