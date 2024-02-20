Public high school students in Mass. outranked peers in scores on Advanced Placement exams

The 31.3 percent mark easily bested the rest of the nation, where 21.7 percent of public high school graduates scored a 3 or higher, according to DESE.

In a statement Tuesday, DESE said Massachusetts in 2023 ranked “first in the nation” for students scoring a 3 or higher out of 5 on an AP exam, with 31.3 percent of public high school graduates notching such a score. Some colleges award students course credit for AP scores of 3 or higher, officials said.

Public high school students in Massachusetts last year outpaced their peers nationwide in Advanced Placement exams, and more students of color are accessing the tests for college credit, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top 10 states were New York at 28. 9 percent, New Jersey at 28.6 percent, Florida at 28.4 percent, Connecticut at 27.9 percent, Illinois at 27.5 percent, Maryland at 27.4 percent, California at 26.6 percent, Colorado at 26.5 percent, Virginia at 25.5 percent, the statement said.

“We are so proud of our hardworking Massachusetts students for this great accomplishment, and we’re grateful to the incredible educators who supported them every step of the way,” said Governor Maura Healey in the statement.

The governor said her administration will keep “working hard to give our school districts the resources they need to help more students take advantage of advanced coursework that will help prepare them for college and careers.”

Approximately 90 percent of Massachusetts public high schools offer at least one AP course, DESE said.

The statement said 38.2 percent of Hispanic public high school graduates in Massachusetts took an AP exam last year, up from 22 percent in 2013. In addition, the statement said, 32.2 percent of Black public high school graduates in Massachusetts took an AP test in 2023, up from 22.7 percent 10 years prior.

Advertisement

“These results are encouraging, but they also show that there are gaps in who signs up for AP exams,” said outgoing state Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley, who’s stepping down next month, in the statement.

Riley said officials will “continue to work with districts, schools and partners to make sure that students know that advanced coursework is an option for them.”

Amanda Fernández, chief executive officer and founder of Latinos for Education, an advocacy group, said in the DESE statement that she was encouraged by the numbers.

“The state’s efforts to increase the number of Latino students in Massachusetts taking AP exams is evident in the latest data. It’s a step in the right direction,” Fernández said. “These results also show that we can’t slow our efforts until all our students have equitable access to AP exams. I look forward to continued collaboration in closing the gap of Latino students taking advanced coursework.”

Her words were echoed in the statement by Susan F. Lusi, president and chief executive officer of Mass Insight.

“These results are a testament to the great work of our students and teachers and the strength of the public-private partnership that supports our program,” Lusi said. “We celebrate these results and know that more work remains, including helping all students get an earlier start on preparing for advanced coursework.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.