‘Will she recuse herself?’ Healey’s former romantic partner to face questions for Supreme Judicial Court nomination

Wolohojian is scheduled to appear during a confirmation hearing before the seven-person panel, which is responsible for vetting and approving the governor’s judicial nominees. Healey, who nominated the 63-year-old jurist earlier this month, also plans to attend Wednesday’s hearing to formally introduce Wolohojian, according to the governor’s aides.

Members of the Governor’s Council are expected Wednesday to press Wolohojian, a veteran state appellate court judge and Governor Maura Healey’s former longtime romantic partner, about whether she would step aside from cases involving Healey’s office or her administration should she be confirmed to the state’s high court.

To recuse or not recuse? For some, that’s the question hanging over Gabrielle R. Wolohojian’s nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court.

“I want to make sure, if she’s confirmed, will she recuse herself from any issues involving the governor’s administration? . . . That would be a problem if she says, ‘no,’ she won’t,” said Christopher A. Iannella, a longtime member of the Governor’s Council who was part of the panel when it approved Wolohojian for a spot on the appeals court bench 16 years ago.

“Even though she might think it’s not a conflict, it’s an appearance of a conflict,” said Iannella, a Jamaica Plain Democrat. “If she’s going to be appointed to the SJC, I would hope she would [recuse herself]. I don’t know if she plans to or not.”

Wolohojian declined a Globe interview request on Tuesday.

She comes again before the Governor’s Council with decades of experience on the bench and in the legal profession. Healey administration officials said she has authored 900 decisions and presided over roughly 2,700 cases while on the appeals court.

A Columbia University School of Law graduate, she served as an associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation into former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s and was a partner at Hale & Dorr, the firm now known as WilmerHale, before then-governor Deval Patrick nominated her to her current judicial post.

Healey, a first-term Democrat, nominated Wolohojian after leaning on a small group of mostly her current or former appointees to vet and identify picks for the high court — a much tighter circle than those her predecessors relied on to make their initial SJC picks. She has touted Wolohojian as the “most qualified [person] for the position,” and told reporters earlier this month that Wolohojian would not have to step aside from cases involving the governor’s office or the executive branch.

Recusal is typically left to the discretion of each judge, though the state’s judicial code of conduct lays out circumstances where judges should be disqualified from hearing a case, including when they “cannot be impartial or the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

It’s a decision Wolohojian has made before. She recused herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office during the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor, a court spokesperson previously told the Globe. That included when she and Healey were still in a relationship and after they separated in 2019.

It was only when Andrea Campbell became attorney general last year that Wolohojian resumed hearing cases involving the AG’s office. Wolohojian does not currently recuse herself from cases involving the executive branch or its agencies, according to court officials.

Questions of whether a judge should step aside are not unheard of, including at the Supreme Judicial Court level. But those decisions are magnified at that level, given its a seven-member bench — compared to the 25 who sit on the state’s appeals court — and its the state’s highest court, members of the Governor’s Council said.

“It’s a lot more important at the SJC,” Iannella said. He declined to say if Wolohojian’s approach to recusal would determine how he votes. “Let’s wait and see. That is important to me.”

Terrence W. Kennedy, another member of the Governor’s Council, said he, too, intends to question Wolohojian about what factors she’ll weigh in whether to recuse herself.

“Should she recuse herself from something directly involving the governor’s office? Probably,” said the Lynnfield Democrat, who described himself as “leaning toward” approving her nomination. “There is no question that she is qualified for the job on paper. The question is, should the issue of her past relationship with Maura be part of the consideration? For me personally, it’s not, and it won’t be.”

It’s not the only question she’ll face. Paul M. DePalo, a Worcester Democrat who sits on the council, said he also wants Wolohojian’s perspective on weighing brain science in court decisions, noting just last month the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that “brains of emerging adults are not fully mature” in raising the minimum age a person can be sentenced to life without parole from 18 to 21.

He said he’s personally heard no concerns about how Wolohojian, or appellate court judges, have handled recusal decisions.

“There’s no reason for me, up front, to have alarm,” DePalo said. “We need to make sure that the public has faith in our institutions. That’s a question I consider with every nominee. I don’t think it’s more so [in this case]. But that’s a part of the calculus.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.