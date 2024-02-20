Man hospitalized after being hit by MBTA bus in Boston

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital Tuesday with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by an MBTA bus in Boston, officials said.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street, according to Officer Jason Villanueva, a police department spokesperson.
“Police are on scene at a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with life-threatening injuries in the area of Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street,” Boston police posted on X. “Traffic will be impacted for the morning, please seek an alternative route.”
There were no details on how the man was struck.
