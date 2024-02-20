She was a veteran who served in Kuwait and Iraq. Then she vanished without a trace.

She was an honors student at Brighton High School and a decorated military veteran who served in Kuwait and Iraq. Then she disappeared.

The last known sighting of Mitchel Iviquel was on March 31, 2020.

Mitchel V. Iviquel was last seen on March 31, 2020, visiting her father’s house in Somerville, police said. She was 42 and living in Central Square in Cambridge.

But it was almost a full year later before Iviquel was reported missing. Since then, Cambridge police have been trying to figure out what happened to her, but haven’t made much headway.

“The fact that she’s been missing for this long and we haven’t received any tips really on the case ... we’re hoping news coverage will lead to a tip that will help us locate her,” said Detective Brendan O’Hearn.

When she disappeared, Iviquel was “known to be traveling” with a Black man and his daughter, who was about 6 to 8 years old, according to an FBI poster issued after her disappearance.

The man and his daughter were deaf and used sign language, and Iviquel “appeared to be using sign language to communicate with them as well,” O’Hearn said.

Police haven’t been able to identify the father and daughter, who were reportedly seen with Iviquel in in Boston in March 2020.

According to her family, Iviquel was hardworking, helpful, and caring.

“We just want to find her,” the family said in a recent statement. “It’s been close to four years. We are still holding out hope she is fine. We love her.”

Iviquel served as an interior electrician in the Massachusetts Army National Guard from 1999 to 2005. Her job was to work on interior electrical systems.

She deployed to Kuwait and Iraq from December 2002 to August 2003. She received the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, the Army Service Ribbon, the Massachusetts Defense Expeditionary Ribbon, and the Massachusetts Defense Service Ribbon, according to military records. She held the rank of specialist E-4 when she received an honorable discharge in February 2007.

After Iviquel went missing, police in Cambridge shared Iviquel’s case with the FBI to increase awareness of her disappearance, O’Hearn said. They added her case to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national database of missing and unidentified person cases known as NamUs.

“Anything to help with the awareness of this case,” he said. “Hopefully, it will lead to a tip.”

Iviquel is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 125 to 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Today, she would be 46 years old.

“Despite extensive efforts by our detectives, we have not made in-roads in locating Iviquel,” Cambridge police wrote on Facebook in April 2022. “If anyone has ANY information, we ask that you contact 617-349-3300. Any insight, as small as it may seem, could be critically valuable in helping us find her.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.