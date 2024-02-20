More sunny skies this week as we keep watch on a storm brewing Thursday night

This school vacation week will remain dry through Thursday, and temperatures will stay cool through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low temperatures in the mid to high 20s. Skies will be clear for Tuesday, with cloudier skies returning for Wednesday and Thursday. While midweek might not be as bright as the start of the week, there will be some sunshine.

While there has been a chill in the air through Monday, you could see signs of spring. The average high temperature has climbed to 40 degrees. The sunsets are also getting later. At this point in February, Boston is gaining more than two minutes of daylight per day. It is now noticeably lighter both earlier and later in the day.

The weekend chill knocked 2023-24 out of Boston’s Top 5 warmest winters on record . Currently, Boston is in the sixth spot.

Forecast temperatures on Tuesday. Weather.us

If your plans take you to northern New England for skiing, snow depths are below average, but many mountains in Vermont and New Hampshire have plenty of it to enjoy. Looking at the snow depth analysis, the snow drought is evident in northern, central and western Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire. Significant snow is not expected through midweek.

Snow depths for New England as of Sunday. NOAA

The next storm system will move into the region Thursday night. Several inches of snow are possible in the higher elevations, which should make for terrific ski conditions next weekend in Vermont, New Hampshire, and parts of Maine.

As precipitation arrives Thursday evening in the Boston area, it could be cold enough for some wet snowflakes to fall before precipitation quickly changes over to all rain.

Forecast snowfall accumulation through Sunday. College of DuPage

Friday will be damp to start, but drier conditions look likely to return later in the evening. Even if conditions dry out, do not expect much sunshine to close out the week. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be the warmest of the week, with highs reaching into the 40s.

An early look at next weekend shows cooler temperatures with sunshine returning.

Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein is on vacation. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger is a senior scientist in climate and risk communication at the Woods Hole Group. He can be found on social media @ChrisGloninger.