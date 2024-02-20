Norovirus outbreaks seen across Rhode Island, health department says

Peak norovirus season generally runs from December to April. Since Dec. 1, Rhode Island has seen clusters of cases in eight nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and in 15 schools and daycare centers, according to the Department of Health. Last year during norovirus season, comparatively, the state saw clusters of cases in 36 nursing homes and in 42 schools and daycare centers, the health department said.

Rhode Island’s Department of Health posted on social media Tuesday that there have been several outbreaks across the state.

Norovirus, also known as the stomach bug, is making its annual rounds.

“The data this year have been generally on par with a typical norovirus season,” said Joseph Wendelken, public information officer at the R.I. Department of Health.

Norovirus is a highly contagious illness that is also referred to as viral gastroenteritis, stomach flu, and food poisoning. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Most people get better within one to two days, according to the Department of Health.

“However, dehydration can be a problem among some people, especially the very young, older adults, and people with other illnesses,” Wendelken said.

The virus can be transmitted by touching sick people or contaminated surfaces. Only tiny amounts of the virus are needed to cause illness.

“Because of how easily it spreads, we often see cases in institutional settings, like schools, daycare centers, and nursing homes,” Wendelken said.

Some of the schools that have seen norovirus outbreaks this year include Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School in East Greenwich, Four Corners YMCA Early Learning Center in Cumberland, Highlander Charter Elementary School in Providence, Hope Elementary School in Scituate, James Eldridge and Frenchtown elementary schools in East Greenwich, the Children’s Workshop in Pawtucket and East Providence, Ashaway Elementary School in Hopkinton, and Hennessy Elementary School in East Providence.

The Department of Health provided tips for preventing infection, including washing hands carefully with soap and water, “especially after using the toilet and changing diapers, and always before eating or preparing food.”

Washing fruits and vegetables extra carefully in the kitchen, and cooking oysters and other shellfish thoroughly before eating them is another simple, preventative practice.

“People who are infected with norovirus should not prepare food for others while they have symptoms and for 3 days after they recover from their illness,” the health department advised.

After an episode of norovirus, the health department suggests people immediately clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces by using a bleach-based household cleaner. People can also make their own disinfectant by adding between 5 and 25 tablespoons of household bleach to a gallon of water. The health department also advises immediately washing any clothing or linens that might be contaminated.

“Handle soiled items carefully, without agitating them, to avoid spreading virus. They should be laundered with detergent at the maximum available cycle length, and then machine dried,” the Department of Health advised.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.