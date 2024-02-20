One person dead in Litchfield, N.H. house fire

A person died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Litchfield, N.H., where fire crews were unable to enter the home due to raging flames, according to the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office.
At around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to 7 Century Lane When they arrived, Litchfield firefighters learned that a person who had been in the house was unaccounted for, but crews were unable to enter the building due to the intense flames, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
After fire crews extinguished the blaze, they found the person dead inside the house. Their identity was not immediately released.
An autopsy is slated to take place Wednesday at the state medical examiner’s office in Concord, N.H.
The Litchfield Police and Fire departments, along with the state fire marshal’s office, are investigating the cause of the fire, the statement said.
“In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 911,” State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey said in the statement. “Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan.”
Anyone with information about the fire should contact the state fire marshal’s office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.
