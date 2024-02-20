One person dead in Litchfield, N.H. house fire

A person died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Litchfield, N.H., where fire crews were unable to enter the home due to raging flames, according to the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office.

At around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to 7 Century Lane When they arrived, Litchfield firefighters learned that a person who had been in the house was unaccounted for, but crews were unable to enter the building due to the intense flames, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze, they found the person dead inside the house. Their identity was not immediately released.