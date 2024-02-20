Providence has a teacher resignation problem

Teacher resignations in Providence have more than doubled in the past five years, jumping from 81 in the 2019-20 school year to 172 in the current school year, according to report released today by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University.

The resignations – which are separate from retirements – have steadily increased in each of those years, a period that overlaps with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the state takeover of the school system.

You can read the full report here.

The report largely attributes teacher turnover issues to the pandemic, noting that districts across the country are finding it difficult to fill jobs. But anyone paying close attention to Providence in the past couple of years knows that the takeover has decimated morale in the district.

One of Providence’s challenges that Annenberg highlights is the number of summer resignations the district has seen. Last summer, 62 teachers resigned after July 1 when schools were expecting them to return. That causes major headaches for the district, which started the school year with 111 major teaching vacancies.

Still, there isn’t much the district can do about summer resignations. Annenberg surveyed teachers who left after July 1, and two-thirds said they didn’t know they were going to leave their job before the summer.

The bigger picture: Annenberg isn’t necessarily sounding the alarm about teacher turnover in Providence. The report notes that teacher retention is still higher than other urban districts around the country, and that the teacher applicant pool has been growing in the city.

The report does suggest that the district has to improve how it initiates teachers into the system and offer more support to early career educators, as those are the teachers who are most likely to leave the district. Last year, for example, nearly a third of teachers with two to four years of experience left.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.