Skeletal remains found in Saugus identified as missing Haverhill man

The remains of a Haverhill man who went missing last summer were found Sunday in Saugus, authorities said.
The state medical examiner’s office identified the remains as belonging to John Lawler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
A person walking their dog found the remains in a wooded area around 10 a.m., officials said.
The medical examiner’s office will seek to determine the cause of Lawler’s death, officials said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.