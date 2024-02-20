Southwick Regional School, police, probing ‘racist conversation’ on Snapchat involving students, officials say

Willard, superintendent of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, said in a statement Tuesday that the district sent a Feb. 12 email to “the school community informing them of a ‘highly inappropriate and racist conversation on Snapchat that involved students at Southwick Regional School,’” which serves students in grades 7-12.

Willard didn’t elaborate on the nature of the online conversation but said Southwick police had been alerted to the issue.

Southwick police Chief Robert D. Landis didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The school district, Willard said, concluded its own investigation Friday.

But “due to strict laws protecting student privacy, we are unable to comment on the specific disciplinary consequences and/or other steps taken by the District,” Willard continued. “We can assure the community that the District does issue consequences in accordance with our school code of conduct in these types of circumstances.”

Willard stressed that the district “firmly believes that racism and discrimination have no place in our school community.”

The Greater Springfield NAACP sent a letter to Willard on Monday calling the episode “unacceptable” and one that “simply cannot be tolerated,” MassLive reported.

Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, president of the NAACP chapter, told the outlet that a parent at the school had reported her daughter was a victim of an online mock slave auction held by some of her fellow students, and that she was also targeted with an anti-Black slur.

“We have no reason to discount what they have said,” Swan told MassLive. “That’s the reason we’ve asked the school department to do an investigation, to look into their allegation and make a determination.”

Swan didn’t immediately return voice and email messages from the Globe seeking comment Tuesday.

He also discussed the matter on X, formerly Twitter.

“White Southwick, MA Students at @SRS_Rams Held an Online ‘Slave Auction’ Pretending to Bid on Black Students,” Swan wrote on X Tuesday morning.

He followed that message up with a second posting that read, “White students in Southwick, MA hold an online ‘slave auction’ to bid on fellow Black students,” above a link to a television news report on the case.

“There was an incident that occurred outside of school and was brought to our attention last Friday in the form of a highly inappropriate and racist conversation on Snapchat that involved students at Southwick Regional School,” Willard wrote in her Feb. 12 email to the school community.

“In the case of all matters of this nature, we have immediately begun an investigation while informing the Southwick Police Department, who are conducting an investigation of their own,” Willard wrote. “As your partners in education and guardians of our school community, we feel it is crucial to address this matter with transparency, urgency, and a commitment to ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.”

