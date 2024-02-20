A state that values farms, forests and open space must fund land conservation

In 1963, John H. Chafee created the “Green Acres” program and so became the first Rhode Island governor to champion “open space” — land set aside for preservation. Since then, there has been at least one open space or agriculture related bond referendum in every state budget and on every election-cycle ballot in Rhode Island.

Governor Daniel J. McKee’s proposed state budget for fiscal year 2025 does not include any funds for land and water conservation programs in Rhode Island. And though voters for decades have overwhelmingly voted to preserve Rhode Island’s sense of place, farms, forests and open spaces, this year, these important things are at risk.

All 55 land trusts in Rhode Island, including the Burrillville Land Trust, operate using a combination of grants and matching funds from the state. A state budget with no money allocated for land and water conservation means there could be no funding for the State Open Space program. No funding for the Local Open Space grant program. No funding for saving agricultural lands. No funding for Farmland Protection. No funding for forestry conservation or management initiatives.

The governor’s budget proposal includes $345 million in bond items, with four ballot questions about funding for new housing, college buildings for cybersecurity and biomedical sciences, a state archives building, and the “Green Economy.” The $50 million Green Economy bond would address roads and cargo space for the Port of Davisville at Quonset ($20 million), restoring the Newport Cliff Walk ($8 million), local recreation projects ($5 million), and climate resiliency and public access projects ($2 million). While it would also allocate $10 million to municipalities to restore or improve the resiliency of infrastructure, coastal habitats, and floodplains, it doesn’t include funding that is typically included for wastewater treatment and Narragansett Bay, and watershed restoration.

That means that our water quality is at stake. Our forests are at stake. Our land and soils and the beauty of Rhode Island is at stake of being lost forever.

Without these state-authorized funds, land trusts in Rhode Island will be unable to use Green Bond funds to access significant federal and philanthropic funding to conserve important landscapes, watersheds, farms, and the special places that benefit all Rhode Islanders.

That’s because every grant to a local land trust requires some type of matching funding to go with it, often from state or federal sources. Without those matching funds, the grants cannot be awarded.

The recent 65 acre acquisition of the Ernie and Norma O’Leary Agricultural and Conservation Area in Burrillville relied on funding from the R.I. State Open Space grant. That grant was generously matched by four foundations and a host of individual gifts. Without those matching funds, there would have been no grant. Without the grant, the Burrillville Land Trust would not have been able to purchase the O’Leary property. Instead of being protected for open space and agriculture, that property may eventually have been developed into housing.

Statewide, for every dollar Rhode Island invests in conservation, the land trust community historically raises at least $1.70 in matching funds. But without money allocated to conservation in the state budget for fiscal year 2025, it will be far more difficult for land trusts to operate — and for some, it will be nearly impossible.

We urge all Rhode Islanders to contact their local and state representatives and ask them to add $16 million for land preservation to the “Green Economy” bond proposed by Governor McKee. This additional $16 million would help preserve open space, agricultural land, forests, and important landscapes.

We are a state that values its farms, forests and open spaces. Without funding, we will be unable to continue to preserve the things we value most.

We can’t let that happen.

Paul A. Roselli is president of the Burrillville Land Trust, an all volunteer, private land trust in Burrillville, R.I.