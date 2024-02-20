United Airlines plane bound for Boston diverted to Denver due to wing ‘coming apart’

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 165 passengers and landed in Denver at 7:21 p.m. Eastern Time, United officials said.

Flight 354 diverted to Denver “to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft,” United officials said in a statement. “The flight landed safely and we arranged for another aircraft to take our customers to Boston.”

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston was diverted to Denver Monday due to a damaged wing, officials said.

Denver International Airport officials confirmed that the flight was diverted “around 8 p.m. last night due to a mechanical issue,” and referred further inquiries to United Airlines.

Boston 25 obtained video taken by a passenger named Kevin Clarke that showed a damaged section of the wing that appeared to be in tatters.

“Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane,” Clarke said in the video. “It came apart when we took off from San Francisco. And we’re just about on the ground. Can’t wait for this flight to be over.”

According to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com, after departing from Denver, the flight landed at Logan International Airport around 2 a.m., which was 3 hours 36 minutes later than the originally scheduled arrival time.

