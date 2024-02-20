Man indicted on second degree murder charges in Nashua double homcide, NH officials say

A 48-year-old man was indicted in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District after he allegedly fatally shot two people in a parking lot in Nashua, N.H., in September , New Hampshire Attorney John M. Formella’s office said Tuesday.

Victor Rivera was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, and alternatively, on two additional counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Formella’s office said in a statement..

The shooting on Sep. 29 killed 45-year-old Patricia Swett and 44-year-old Matthew Champagne, the statement said.