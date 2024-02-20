fb-pixelUpdate Man indicted for second degree murder in Nashua, N.H. Skip to main content

Man indicted on second degree murder charges in Nashua double homcide, NH officials say

By Lila Hempel-Edgers Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2024, 1 hour ago

A 48-year-old man was indicted in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District after he allegedly fatally shot two people in a parking lot in Nashua, N.H., in September , New Hampshire Attorney John M. Formella’s office said Tuesday.

Victor Rivera was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, and alternatively, on two additional counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Formella’s office said in a statement..

The shooting on Sep. 29 killed 45-year-old Patricia Swett and 44-year-old Matthew Champagne, the statement said.

Autopsies determined both of their deaths to be homicides caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to a previous statement issued by Formella’s office.

Rivera is scheduled to appear for a hearing on March 1 in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District.



Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.

