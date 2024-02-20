Winthrop officer saves choking infant minutes after completing CPR refresher course, officials say

Officer Robert Jaworski was the first to arrive at a home on Sunset Road around 11 a.m. after a 911 call reported a choking infant, police said in a statement.

A Winthrop police officer saved an infant who was choking and unresponsive at a home on Tuesday morning, officials said.

He successfully dislodged an item from the infant’s throat before the infant and a parent were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation, according to the statement.

Jaworski, an officer who has served the department for 30 years, had left a CPR refresher training 10 minutes prior to assisting the baby, the statement said.

Advertisement

“The professionalism, courage and skill shown by Officer Jaworski in a critical moment was truly commendable,” said Police Chief Terence Delehanty. “Winthrop is incredibly fortunate to have dedicated and compassionate first responders like Officer Jaworski patrolling our streets and ensuring the safety of our residents.”

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.