1 arrested after setting off ‘mortar-type firework’ near Southern California shopping center

One person has been arrested after they allegedly set off a “mortar-type firework” near a Southern California shopping center

By The Associated PressUpdated February 20, 2024, 59 minutes ago
An exterior view of The Village at Tustin Legacy is shown on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 in Tustin, Calif.Eugene Garcia/Associated Press

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — One person was arrested Tuesday after they allegedly set off a “mortar-type firework” near a Southern California shopping center, police said.

Reports of an explosion at The Village at Tustin Legacy prompted authorities to evacuate several businesses, including Chipotle, said Eric Davidson, a spokesperson for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village. There were no injuries and there was no damage to the shopping mall.

The Tustin Police Department said one person was taken into custody but did not provide further details, such as exactly where the suspect lit the firework.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it responded to a “suspicious package." The FBI's Los Angeles Field Office also responded, which it does as a matter of routine for reported explosions, spokesperson Laura Eimiller said.

The shopping center includes restaurants, salons and gyms. Tustin is more than 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

