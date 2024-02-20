Ahead of South Carolina GOP primary, Haley vows to continue running

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday,” Haley said. “But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere.”

Despite middling polling numbers and ahead of an expected loss in her home state of South Carolina this weekend, the state’s former governor said she is “far” from dropping out of the race, and she vowed to stay in it until at least after Super Tuesday, when 15 states and one US territory vote on March 5.

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Nikki Haley struck a defiant tone Tuesday as she promised not to leave the Republican primary contest soon and escalated her attacks on front-runner Donald Trump.

Haley came in third in Iowa, second in New Hampshire and finished an embarrassing second to the “none of these candidates” ballot option in a Nevada primary in which Trump didn’t compete. Public polling shows her losing badly to Trump in South Carolina, despite her popularity as governor there. Trump leads Haley among likely Republican primary voters in the state by 63 percent to 35 percent, according to a new Suffolk University-USA Today poll released Tuesday.

In her Tuesday remarks — in which she compared herself to David fighting Goliath — Haley also turned to Republicans who have lined up behind Trump despite disavowing him behind closed doors. She blamed this on a “herd mentality,” arguing that many of her Republican colleagues have surrendered to it.

“Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him,” she said. “They know what a disaster he’s been and will continue to be for our party. They’re just too afraid to say it out loud.”

Former GOP presidential candidates, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina criticized Trump on the campaign trail but quickly endorsed him after ending their bids.

In her speech, Haley said that, unlike her former opponents, she feels “no need to kiss the ring.”

“I have no fear of Trump’s retribution,” she said. “I’m not looking for anything from him.” Haley’s promise to remain in the race is consistent with her recent remarks on the campaign trail. She nevertheless has been incessantly questioned about her intent to stay the course.

“We’re going to keep on going,” she said Tuesday. “I will take the bruises. I will take the cuts. This is going to be messy, and I’ll take the hurt because I believe nothing good comes easy. Sometimes we have to feel the pain to appreciate the blessing.”

After South Carolina, Haley has events planned in Michigan — the next state to vote — and the Super Tuesday contests of Minnesota, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and Massachusetts. After Tuesday’s event, her campaign announced an ad buy that will launch in Michigan on Wednesday.

States to share $5.8b for water infrastructure projects

The Biden administration said Tuesday that states will share $5.8 billion in federal funds for water infrastructure projects around the country, paid for by one of its key legislative victories.

The new round of funding will help pay for projects nationwide, bringing the total awarded to states for water infrastructure improvements to $22 billion. The money comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law President Biden signed in 2021, according to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Pittsburgh to make the announcement, said everyone in the country should be able to have clean water.

“I shouldn’t have to say that, but it does come down to that,” Harris said. “Every person should have a right and the ability to have access to clean water, and it should not matter where you live or how much money you earn or how much money you got in your back pocket,” she said.

Court rejects sanctions appeal from Trump-allied lawyers

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Sidney Powell and other lawyers allied with former president Donald Trump over $150,000 in sanctions they were ordered to pay for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place the sanctions against seven lawyers who were part of the lawsuit filed on behalf of six Republican voters after Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory over Trump in the state.

Among the lawyers is L. Lin Wood, whose name was on the lawsuit. Wood has insisted he had no role other than to tell Powell he would be available if she needed a seasoned litigator.

The money is owed to the state and Detroit, for their costs in defending the lawsuit. The sanctions initially totaled $175,000, but a federal appeals court reduced them by about $25,000.

US House trio lose challenge to COVID mask fines

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected appeals from three Republican US House members who challenged fines for not wearing face coverings on the House floor in 2021.

The justices did not comment on leaving in place $500 fines issued in May 2021 to Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

The mask requirement was part of the House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandate remained in place even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance noting that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

The lawmakers showed up on the House floor without masks, even posing for a selfie. The requirement was lifted in June 2021.

Biden making a campaign swing through California

WASHINGTON — President Biden heads to California on Tuesday looking to soak up more cash for his reelection bid during a three-day swing through the state.

Going into the trip, Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday they had collected $42 million in contributions during January from 422,000 donors. Biden ended January with $130 million in cash on hand. Campaign officials said that is the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate at this point in the cycle.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez called the haul “an indisputable show of strength to start the election year.”

The figures suggest Biden is cementing an early cash advantage over Trump, his likely general election opponent. But the numbers still lag what Trump had amassed during a similar period in 2020, when his campaign routinely smashed fund-raising records.

Raising money is only part of the equation. How well that cash is spent is also a major factor — as Trump well knows. His 2020 campaign went through his massive cash surpluses with a series of questionable spending decisions.

Bush’s speedboat nets $435,000 at auction

HOUSTON — Former president George H.W. Bush’s speedboat has a new owner.

The 38-foot “Fidelity V” was auctioned for $435,000 during the George and Barbara Bush Foundation’s 2024 Presidential Salute benefiting the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, a spokesperson said.

The event last week in Houston featured a number of the late president’s friends ranging from former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning. The boat’s buyer was anonymous and it’s unclear what will become of the vessel, the spokesperson said. The auction raised more than $1 million in total, she said.

The speedboat sports a presidential seal and boasts three engines with a combined 900 horsepower. It was used in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, where the Texas family has a summer retreat.

The fifth of George H.W. Bush’s speedboats to bear the name Fidelity was a 2011-model Fountain 38CC that was purchased after both he and his son, former president George W. Bush, had left office.

