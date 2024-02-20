When freedom’s leaders die, the movements they championed must continue

“Listen, I’ve got something very obvious to tell you — you’re not allowed to give up,” he said , speaking in Russian. “If they decide to kill me, it means that we are incredibly strong. We need to utilize this power to not give up, to remember that we are a huge power that is being oppressed by bad dudes. We don’t realize how strong we actually are. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing. So don’t be inactive.”

In a widely circulated clip from “Navalny,” the Academy Award-winning documentary about Alexei Navalny — often called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “most formidable opponent” — he was asked what message he would want to leave for his fellow Russians if he were killed by his political enemies.

More than a poignant epitaph for Navalny, who died last week under suspicious circumstances in a Russian penal colony, his words were also a pointed directive to his many followers. He not only echoed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s stance that the “appalling silence of the good people” is as destructive as “the hateful words and actions of the bad people” but also the civil rights leader’s last speech delivered the day before he was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis.

In what’s become known as his prophetic “Mountaintop” speech, King spoke to his audience of “some difficult days ahead” for the civil rights movement and its disciples.

“But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop … and I’ve seen the Promised Land,” he said. “I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land.”

On the last night of his life King recognized — as Navalny would more than 50 years later — that movements for civil rights and democratic ideals cannot be bound to a single leader, no matter how charismatic that person may be. The voice of that leader, and the fight that they championed, is stilled only if those left behind choose silence.

In Russia, even placing flowers for Navalny at makeshift memorials or at the Wall of Grief, a monument to the victims of political persecution during the murderous reign of the Joseph Stalin era, can be met with state-sanctioned violence. Yet despite hundreds of arrests, the crowds have continued to pay tribute to Navalny who, for many, served as a light of hope in Putin’s unending midnight.

What Putin wants is what every dictator demands — total capitulation. For Navalny’s refusal to bend his knee to the Kremlin and his insistence on calling out Putin’s corruption, he was twice splashed with an antiseptic that temporarily dyed his face green and caused a chemical burn to one of his eyes.

In 2020, Navalny nearly died when he was poisoned with Novichok, a military grade Soviet-era nerve agent. After recovering in Germany, where he was flown after he fell ill, he was arrested as soon as his feet touched Russian soil; he would be convicted on trumped-up charges. Never again would he be a free man.

Yet even in a prison cell, Navalny didn’t stop pushing to free his fellow Russians from Putin’s authoritarian reign that has lasted more than a decade and will continue with next month’s phony presidential election. Without democracy, Russian election outcomes are foregone conclusions with Putin remaining in power unchallenged.

Now the work left undone by his mysterious death — which many, including President Biden, believe has Putin’s fingerprints all over it — falls to all who saw in Navalny a path toward the freedom and self-determination they crave. Navalny was right — his death in Russian custody is a symbol of Putin’s weaknesses and fears. He can only hold power on an uneven playing field where his most potent weapon is incarcerating or killing his opponents.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, has now grabbed the baton from her fallen husband. In a video statement, she said, “I have no right to give up. I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. I will continue to fight for our country and I urge you to stand next to me.”

Putin took away Navalny but not his nation’s yearning to be free. Every flower placed at a memorial site, every photo of Navalny is a brazen rebuke of Putin. These are not just Navalny’s mourners. They are the dissenters that Putin dreads. And in defiance of his brutal suppression they must, as Navalny said, fully utilize their power “to not give up.”

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist.