Navalny and the dissemination of hope

I understand now what it means to shed tears at the loss of a political figure. I recall watching, shortly after moving to Boston from Moscow in 1990 as a child, history clips of Americans publicly grieving JFK’s assassination and thinking: But you didn’t even know the man.

Now it strikes me that the opposite is true, that Navalny is orienting us. Call it Russian superstition, but I imagine that when energy of such magnitude as Navalny’s leaves a body, it has no choice but to disseminate far and wide, igniting countless souls. We have been seeing that ripple effect since his death, from Russians risking their freedom to honor Navalny’s memory to Bono chanting his name . This is what Navalny asked for: to keep showing up, fearlessly, with hope.

Shortly after news broke last Friday of Alexei Navalny’s death in a Siberian prison, I was making my way through Frankfurt Airport and thought I saw Navalny in the crowd so many times that I grew disoriented.

I didn’t know Navalny. Nor was I in Moscow when Navalny was at the helm of some of the largest rallies in modern Russian political history to protest the Kremlin’s corruption. And yet ― after watching his bold films investigating Putin’s lies, following his journey in the media, seeing the Oscar-winning documentary about his poisoning and imprisonment, and learning from a Moscow classmate how greatly Navalny inspired our peers to strive for a better Russia, Navalny began to feel like family, somehow. Relatable. Authentic. The Navalny effect, I think, lay in his unique ability to envision a Russia that isn’t a lion’s den but, simply, a “normal country.” One Russians could be proud of. One the world could respect.

There is no easy alchemy for morphing grief into hope. Even if we grasped that Navalny’s life hung in the balance, that it was likely just a matter of time, our hearts are still reluctant to assent. It’s one thing to mourn the death of a human being ― an intelligent, optimistic beam of light who saw a path for realizing Russia’s potential. It’s something else to mourn our collective hope.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, addressed a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday. Yves Herman/Associated Press

Which is where Yulia Navalnaya comes in. Not far from where I was in Frankfurt last week, Navalny’s defiant, formidable life partner was addressing the Munich Security Conference, asking the world to “unite and defeat this evil.”

With remarkable strength and leadership, Navalnaya is showing that when the heart shatters, the spirit picks up the pieces. On Monday, in a nine-minute video, her first ever on her late husband’s YouTube channel, Navalnaya announced her resolve to continue Navalny’s cause. “The most important thing we can do for Alexei and for ourselves is to keep fighting,” she said. “I know it feels impossible to do any more, but we have to — to come together in one strong fist and strike with it at this maddened regime, at Putin, at his friends and his bandits in uniform, at these thieves and killers who have crippled our country.”

On Feb. 1, before his followers’ greatest fear became a reality, Navalny directed Russians to take a stand on March 17, the day of Russia’s so-called elections, for a “Noon Against Putin” action at election sites all over Russia. To do so peacefully, but in a way to leave no doubt about the numbers of people who want something different. Because Navalny was a global citizen, the movement, too, should be global.

Let it be so. Alexei Navalny asked his people, at the very least, not to give up hope. Because hope is where it all began. Because if his brand of hope didn’t threaten to destroy the lion’s den, he would still be here today.

Asya Partan is a writer in Brookline.