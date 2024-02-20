Colleges should extend enrollment deadlines due to FAFSA delays

Massachusetts colleges and universities should now lead the way by providing prospective students with extra flexibility in enrollment deadlines to ensure that students who rely on financial aid have enough time to consider offers from different schools and make the choice that works best for them and their families. This could mean delaying enrollment deadlines for all students or a subset of students, or providing extensions as needed.

In December 2020, Congress charged the US Department of Education with simplifying the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which students use to apply for federal financial aid, and changing how eligibility for aid is determined. The Biden administration botched the job.

The new FAFSA is being used for the first time to calculate aid for the 2024-25 academic year. Despite having three years to prepare, the Department of Education wasn’t ready in October, when the FAFSA form is typically released, instead making it first available to prospective students Dec. 30. Then the department announced that instead of sending applicants’ financial aid information to colleges by late January, the information would go out in early March. The reason for that delay was, astoundingly, a math mistake. As The Washington Post first reported, the department failed to adjust a formula for inflation.

Colleges need this information before they can determine how much the institution will offer in aid and notify applicants about their entire aid package, which can include federal, state, and institutional money.

As a result of the delays, the best-case scenario is colleges get FAFSA information in March and give prospective students their financial aid offers in April. But there are lots of reasons the best-case scenario may not happen. The federal government plans to distribute FAFSA information in batches, so some schools will get it later than others. Schools need to modify their computer systems to receive the updated data, and about 900 colleges nationally still have not made those modifications, according to the American Council on Education, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing higher education institutions. (The federal government just allocated $50 million for staff and technical assistance to help colleges with upgrades.) Some applicants have struggled to fill out the new form, often due to technical problems.

Typically, most colleges require students to enroll by May 1. If that deadline holds this year, many applicants would have less than 30 days to consider their options after receiving financial aid packages. Some may not even get all their financial aid packages in time.

“Especially as costs rise and worries about student debt are in everyone’s mind, students need to be sure about their financing,” said Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education, which has urged colleges to provide flexibility in enrollment deadlines.

The dilemma will be less urgent for prospective students who are wealthy enough to pay full tuition or who are attending elite schools with generous institutional aid policies. For example, Harvard College guarantees free tuition for anyone whose family earns less than $85,000 a year. Some selective schools also collect additional financial information from applicants so they are less dependent on the FAFSA to determine aid. Some community colleges have rolling deadlines, so prospective students can apply at any time.

The biggest challenge will be for prospective students who are relying on financial aid to afford school and who are considering a range of institutions.

Several trade organizations representing colleges and their administrators have urged schools to provide flexibility in enrollment deadlines, and a few schools have started to do so. In Massachusetts, Williams College pushed its deadline to May 15, while Emerson College, Suffolk University, and Massachusetts College of Art and Design are letting students enroll until June 1. University of Massachusetts campuses in Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell extended their deadlines until June 1, while the flagship Amherst campus is “closely monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson said. Anna Maria College pushed its domestic student deadline to June 1 and is letting prospective students submit a copy of their FAFSA to receive a preliminary financial aid offer before the official offer comes out.

Justin Sharifipour, dean of undergraduate admission at Emerson College, said administrators felt that given the FAFSA delays, it was not fair to applicants and their families to give them such a short decision window, even if a delayed enrollment date means the school has less time to plan for housing and conduct summer onboarding and orientation activities. “We felt if we made the decision now, we’ll have more time to plan. And we can make it an easier process internally if we did it in a deliberate, transparent way, instead of doing it in a reactionary and panicky way,” Sharifipour said.

Some of the most prestigious schools are considering case-by-case exceptions. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard are both maintaining their May 1 deadlines. An MIT spokesperson said the school will grant an extension to any applicant who needs more time because they are considering delayed financial aid offers from other schools, while Harvard told prospective students extensions will be granted in “exceptional circumstances.”

If more of Massachusetts’ prestigious schools offer flexibilities, that will pave the way for other schools nationwide to follow suit without being at a competitive disadvantage.

Choosing a college is stressful enough for prospective students and their families. They shouldn’t be burdened further by a too-tight timeline due to federal government incompetence.

