We as a community need to address gun violence

This devoted father and cherished colleague, who was treated for critical injuries at Boston Medical Center and is now recovering, embodies the far-reaching consequences of gun violence. His story reflects the complex issues fueling such violence, touching not only him but also his family, friends, and the community. This incident serves as a critical reminder of the need to address the underlying causes of gun violence, emphasizing the importance of collective action over individual blame.

As the chief behavioral health officer for Boston and CEOs of two Boston hospitals, we witness and feel the profound impact of this epidemic too often. The recent tragic shooting of Kwamaine Lane — a beloved Boston Children’s team member — is an example that underscores the urgency with which this issue must be addressed.

While significant strides have been made in reducing the prevalence of gun violence in Boston, one shooting is too many, and communities of color continue to be disproportionately affected by gun violence .

Those who commit gun violence are often victims of societal failings, embodying the truth that “hurt people, hurt people.” Addressing the root causes of gun violence and ensuring mental health support for all affected by it is essential for healing and prevention.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s leadership on this issue, exemplified by her focus on a community-centric safety strategy and dedication to trauma support and recovery, is a cornerstone of our shared mission to forge a comprehensive and effective path forward in preventing gun violence in our city. Yet more needs to be done locally and nationally to treat gun violence as a public health crisis and as an equity issue.

The harsh reality is that gun violence does not exist in a vacuum. It is intertwined with broader issues of social inequality, poverty, and systemic injustice, and gun violence is a significant driver of increased rates of trauma-related mental illness. The response must continue to be multifaceted and community-driven, focusing on gun safety, enforcement of existing state and federal gun regulations, and a multipronged effort to address the mental health care crisis that is driving elevated suicide rates across all age groups.

First, reducing access to guns is key to preventing tragedies, especially for at-risk youth and potential perpetrators of gun violence. Implementing red flag laws, requiring licensing and safety training for gun ownership, and tightening regulations on carrying guns in public are crucial.

Second, stronger federal and state laws must be enacted so that guns in all households are stored in a more secure manner — locked and unloaded — to protect against accidental and intentional access by children.

Third, we must advocate for enhanced research and education related to the identification of individuals at risk of suicide and violence to improve our ability to predict risk.

Fourth, we must ensure the sharing of data across state lines related to individuals with violent crime convictions so they cannot simply cross state lines to purchase guns and so that individuals with a history of violent crimes, particularly domestic violence, are not allowed to possess guns. Moving away from “Stand Your Ground” laws, which increase gun homicides, and enforcing laws for the removal of guns from high-risk individuals are essential for safety.

We must also invest more in our communities, including expanding access to mental health services and redefining how those services are received. Our current system fails to adequately meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities. We must advocate for a model where children have equitable access to mental health services, ensuring they can seek help for emotional or behavioral issues as readily as they would for a physical ailment like a sore throat. This is crucial to addressing the gaps in our mental health care system.

Improvements must be made to our mental health care system that strengthen workforce diversity, boost community services, fund research, and ensure health insurance coverage parity for mental and physical health. Additionally, effectively implementing our state’s recently enacted Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform legislation is crucial to expanding access to treatment. Our efforts must also increase access to educational opportunities in Massachusetts for those who are eligible and create safe spaces for our youth to thrive.

BMC sees this cycle of violence regularly, often as a consequence of systemic racism across generations. BMC treats the majority of gunshot victims in the city, many of them young adults and teenagers trapped in structural violence. Nearly two decades ago, BMC founded one of the country’s first hospital-based violence prevention programs, the Violence Intervention Advocacy Program. Since then, VIAP has supported thousands of people affected by violence, offering trauma-informed counseling, mentorship, educational opportunities, job training, and family support. VIAP has been supporting our colleague Kwamaine with counseling during his recovery.

Boston Children’s has a long history of research and advocacy related to gun violence prevention, including supporting social programs to address structural causes associated with community violence.

Finally, we must celebrate and uplift positive role models like Kwamaine. His journey from a local high school graduate to security personnel to a key member of the patient experience team for families seeking care at Boston Children’s epitomizes resilience and dedication.

This is a pivotal moment, one that demands decisive action. Let us come together to heal, build, and transform our community into a place where every individual can live without the fear of gun violence.

Dr. Kevin M. Simon is a child psychiatrist at Boston Children’s Hospital and is the chief behavioral health officer for Boston. Dr. Kevin B. Churchwell is president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Alastair Bell is president and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System.