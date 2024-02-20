Real pomp and circumstance: Mega-donors seek sway over universities

Billionaire donors now throwing their weight around at Harvard and other universities claim to be concerned about the weakening of the merit system ( “Billionaire donors want a bigger say,” Page A1, Feb. 14). Yet of all the controversies that have roiled Harvard in the past year, where have they been most silent? On the issue of donor and legacy preferences in admissions. These substantial boosts, which go overwhelmingly to white applicants based primarily on familial ties, are the very antithesis of merit. Until the mega-donors who want to run Harvard come out against these unfair and undeserved preferences, their calls to dismantle diversity initiatives will be seen for what they are: self-serving hypocrisy designed to keep power and opportunity in the hands of the rich and connected.

Oren Sellstrom

Litigation director

Lawyers for Civil Rights

Boston





‘Whiny snowflakes’? ‘Problem-solvers’? Define your terms.

Deirdre Fernandes and Stephanie Ebbert’s article “Billionaire donors want bigger say” starts by citing hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin’s recent complaint that Harvard University pampers “whiny snowflakes” and fails to educate “leaders” and “problem-solvers.” Since Griffin expressed himself in nonreferential terms, the article left me curious about the language that he used.

Does “whiny snowflakes” refer to students griping about underfunded cheese clubs or, say, to economics students who debate the influence of climate change on national housing issues? Further, who determines the problems worth solving by university students? Most important, how broadly or narrowly should university administrators and faculty define the cultivation of leadership skills?

The toxic coupling of mega-donorship and extravagant thinking of the donors themselves, as portrayed in the article, helps us better grasp why Canada and other industrialized countries invest significantly more public than private money in their universities.

Ira Braus

Pembroke

The writer received a doctoral degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, whose building was named for Griffin last year.

Mega-donors might not have been so generous after all

I’ve always been disturbed by the relationship between wealthy donors and universities, but this new development is truly appalling. It seems that these mega-donors might not have been so generous after all but, rather, were trying to buy influence, just waiting for the right moment to make their demands.

These guys — the reporters write that they “are almost uniformly older, white men” — are nothing more than the American equivalent of Russian oligarchs, and their fixation on obliterating diversity, equity, and inclusion programs smacks of white supremacism.

Jeffrey Harrison

Dover





Loudest voices seem to come from the world of business

I agree that, as a Harvard government professor says, “Universities thrive when we can ask any question.” The article “Billionaire donors want a bigger say” suggests that some of the loudest voices challenging universities are those of businesspeople or business school graduates. One has to ask: How much do they really know about higher education?

As someone who used to work in the development office of a university, I think we need to remember that large contributions generally come from family foundations, which are legally required to give a certain percentage of their funds away every year. It’s why they are called charitable contributions and not tax-avoidance strategies — or entitlements to exert undue influence over how a university functions.

Judith Nies

Marblehead