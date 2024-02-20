Their congregation grew by one during the pandemic

Re “A call for Americans to share their COVID-19 memories” by Renée Loth (Opinion, Feb. 10): Our congregation started Zoom Sunday services pretty quickly. A few weeks into lockdown, a person none of us knew started showing up every week. Welcoming visitors was not out of the ordinary to us, but at the time it was surprising.

It turned out the visitor had come to Boston for cancer treatment. Without Zoom, she could not have connected with our or any other community. It was only because of the COVID-19 pandemic that many faith communities adopted streaming services like Zoom.