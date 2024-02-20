Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sinking ship: All aboard the Titanic

Kennedy thinks the first three words of the US Constitution will impart a certain reflective resonance, and who better to judge? After all, RFK Jr. has taken a mystical magic carpet ride on famous syllables and sounds.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is starting a new party, the better to get on the ballot in some states, and to that end, he has come up with an ever-so-original name: “We the People.”

There’s something about the Robert F. Kennedy cognomen that suggests an awful lot more than is actually there. Like, say, a seriousness of purpose. The supposedly independent super PAC promoting his candidacy obviously realizes as much. During the Super Bowl, it ran an ad whose message was this: RFK Jr. is a “Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy, Kennedy.”

Advertisement

That was a takeoff on a spot his uncle Jack ran in his 1960 presidential campaign. Problem: The ad had barely been broadcast when various members of the Kennedy clan weighed in to object that RFK Jr. was appropriating the family name and family faces for a quest that ran afoul of the family legacy.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Which is another way of saying they consider RFK Jr. more cross-eyed kook than Kennedy torch-bearer.

His oddball bent started with his science-mangling anti-vaccine crusade, but RFK Jr.’s off-his-beaminess has taken him down more rabbit holes than the Mad Hatter. The critical mainstream media coverage of his conspiratorialist inclination has, naturally enough, persuaded him that there was a covert effort to undermine his candidacy back when he was running as a Democrat.

“Literally every story about me was negative,” he told New York Magazine. Now, the keep-it-simple adage known as Occam’s razor suggests an obvious alternative explanation. Problem: It is the rare kook who is self-aware enough to recognize those are rabid bats, not keen insights, flitting about in his own belfry.

Advertisement

What RFK Jr. detects is “God’s power coming through me.”

If so, even the Almighty has found it hard to bushwhack through the dense undergrowth clogging the Kennedy cranium. Take, for example, Kennedy’s interview with CNN’s brook-no-nonsense Kasie Hunt. She asked about his assertion that there is no vaccine that is safe and effective.

“I never said that,” Kennedy objected. Hunt played a clip. A clip from the summer of 2023. A clip in which Kennedy said: “There is no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective.”

Kennedy regrouped.

“Here is what I would say: First of all, I am not anti-vaccine,” he began.

“How is that statement not anti-vaccine?” Hunt rejoined.

Things didn’t get better.

When he began his quest, Kennedy had at the helm former congressman Dennis Kucinich. After all, who better to run a balmy candidate’s presidential campaign than an unconventional former congressman who had twice run for president himself?

Then, in October, shortly before he decided to bail out of the Democratic race and run as an independent, RFK Jr. booted Kucinich because, as he has subsequently explained, Kucinich couldn’t transform his flight-of-the-ego effort into “a billion-dollar campaign.”

But RFK Jr. quickly found someone he was sure was possessed of those skills: Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, whose principal qualification seems to be that she is married to his son, RFK Jr. Jr. Actually, make that Robert F. Kennedy III. (Keeping the many Kennedys straight is akin to tracking a toothy colony of gophers as they forage in front of an infinity mirror.)

Advertisement

Kennedy also brought on as his new communications director Del Bigtree, a vaxadoodle extraordinaire. Ah, excuse me, a major figure in the medical-freedom community.

Quickly demonstrating the value of her reach and her experience, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy hired a woman described as her family nanny as campaign chief of staff.

Kennedy is sure all is well, and that the presidency is within his sight and reach, but others are dubious. Like, say, the 14 staffers who have departed the campaign in the past month or so.

Wrote one of those resignees, in a letter obtained by Mediaite: “It feels like a Spring Break party cruise. Del has been heard on multiple occasions saying, ‘We are like rock stars, and this is like being on tour with a rock band.’ ”

Noted another: “It bothers me every day that so many in the campaign can’t see the iceberg that is dead ahead.”

All of which is to say, the Kennedy enterprise is going exactly the way one could have predicted when Kennedy announced his candidacy in Boston last April, maundering on for almost two hours in front of a crowd of, ah, medical freedom fighters.

Which suggests an alternative name or slogan for Kennedy’s quest: ”All Aboard the Titanic.”

Advertisement

Or perhaps a tweak on a tried-and-true Kennedy meme, a little change to make it distinctly his.

Like, say, Sham-a-lot.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.