Another subway meltdown focuses attention on T’s needs

On Thursday morning, I was stuck on the Orange Line during the hours-long disruption caused by a problem at a power substation at North Station. Service on three of the four lines — Orange, Green, and Blue — was affected.

And they were right: It was an electrical problem that created the chaos instead.

Last week, with snow in the forecast, the T geared up to show the public that the agency had changed since 2015′s “snowmaggedon” and that a winter storm wouldn’t shut down transit and throw the city into chaos again.

At Haymarket, passengers even had to use the flashlights on their phones to get out of the darkened station.

The Globe’s reporters compiled some of the rider reaction on social media — which, as you’d expect, was overwhelmingly negative. They also basically matched my experience: There wasn’t much communication and the train stopped and started seemingly at random.

Now, I’m not one to glamorize the T of old. For as long as I’ve been riding it, the system has had problems. But this is the second large-scale interruption in recent weeks that seemed to come out of nowhere. A fire at Downtown Crossing in January shut down service on the Green, Red, and Orange lines.

I also wouldn’t criticize T employees. The fact that they were able to run the trains at all during the recent disruption — directing them manually, according to the Globe — is impressive. And the T did make the system free on Thursday afternoon, which was a nice gesture.

But events like this are taxing the patience of riders, challenging the Healey administration’s claims that it’s turning the T around, and reinforcing the general impression that the whole system is held together with duct tape and bubble gum.

They also, inevitably, influence the way we think about the future. Expansion vs. maintenance is, to some extent, a false choice: The state can have both. But until riders of the existing system start to see and feel real progress, I can’t blame anyone who’s wary about embracing projects like the Red-Blue connector or commuter rail electrification.

Conversely, when — if — the T can keep the electricity flowing on the lines we have, electrifying the rest of the system is going to be a much easier sell to the public.

